Ghana’s Oil Wealth Fails to Deliver Transformative Impact

A comprehensive study by the University of Ghana has exposed significant shortcomings in the management of the country’s oil revenues, with over $10 billion accrued since 2011 failing to substantially improve living standards for most citizens.

The research, supported by the Ford Foundation, highlights systemic issues including politicized spending, regional disparities, and ineffective project implementation that have diluted the potential benefits of petroleum resources.

Key findings reveal that Greater Accra captured nearly half of all oil-funded health and road projects (2015-2023) despite housing just 17% of the population, while northern regions collectively received less than 10% of health allocations. The education sector emerged as a rare success story, with targeted investments helping bridge regional gaps through initiatives like Free SHS. However, agricultural projects like the ‘One Village, One Dam’ program often resulted in non-functional dugouts that posed safety risks.

Public sentiment reflects growing disillusionment—53% of surveyed Ghanaians described oil as “neither blessing nor curse,” while 58.8% believed it failed to reduce regional inequalities. Researchers attribute this to fragmented spending, noting examples like road projects receiving less than GH¢3,000—amounts too meager to create visible impact.

While recent amendments to the Petroleum Revenue Management Act aim to prioritize high-impact infrastructure under the ‘Big Push’ agenda, experts warn that without transparent oversight and formula-based regional allocation, Ghana risks squandering its finite petroleum wealth. “We’re running out of time to convert this non-renewable resource into lasting development,” cautioned lead researcher Dr. Abdul-Gafaru Abdulai, urging immediate policy reforms to ensure equitable distribution and measurable outcomes.