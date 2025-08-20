Ghana’s Oil Sector Faces Decline as Regulator Calls for Urgent Investment

Ghana’s oil production has fallen for five years straight, and a key oversight body is now sounding the alarm.

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) is urging Parliament to push for new investments in the country’s upstream petroleum sector, warning that the industry is facing a serious downturn.

At a media engagement in Tamale, PIAC highlighted that attracting fresh capital for exploration and production is crucial to reversing the trend. It pointed to the need for operationalizing the Onshore Petroleum Exploration and Production Policy, alongside reviewing existing petroleum revenue laws, as essential steps to rebuild investor confidence.

The committee also raised concerns about financial management. It stressed that all proceeds from oil liftings by state-owned Explorco must be paid into the national Petroleum Holding Fund. PIAC further called on agencies to recover outstanding surface rental arrears and advised tighter scrutiny of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation’s spending, particularly regarding the TEN Field.

Journalists at the event were reminded of their role in monitoring how petroleum revenues are used. Media representatives echoed the need for stronger collaboration with PIAC to improve public awareness and ensure accountability.

With oil revenues declining and investment lagging, the message from PIAC is clear: without urgent action and better governance, Ghana risks squandering a critical resource for its economic future.