Ghana’s Oil Revenue Transparency Under Fire as Budget Details Vanish

Civil society groups are raising red flags over Ghana’s oil revenue management after recent changes stripped crucial financial details from government budget statements.

The shift has left watchdog organisations struggling to track how petroleum revenues are being spent. Where previous budgets clearly outlined spending from the Annual Budget Funding Amount, the current approach simply lists projects without revealing their costs.

Kodzo Yoatse from the Africa Centre for Energy Policy warns this makes oversight nearly impossible. The policy expert says tracking expenditures has become “a difficult thing” under the new system.

The controversy stems from amendments to the Petroleum Revenue Management Act, which civil society groups believe could weaken accountability measures. These changes come as the government redirects all oil revenues toward its flagship infrastructure programme.

For years, petroleum money helped fund education, healthcare and agricultural initiatives across Ghana. That support may now dry up as road projects take priority over the next two years.

Yoatse questions how the government plans to fill this funding gap. Schools, health facilities and farming communities that relied on oil-backed support could find themselves without resources unless alternative financing emerges.

The timing adds urgency to these concerns. Ghana’s oil production has declined for five consecutive years, threatening the country’s status as a petroleum producer. President John Mahama recently discussed potential international investment in existing fields during meetings with accountability committee members.

Meanwhile, motorists face additional pressure from a new energy levy adding one cedi to every litre of fuel purchased. The charge aims to tackle mounting debts in Ghana’s power sector, but civil society wants clear limits on how long it will remain in place.

The Civil Society Organisations Budget Forum argues the levy should include a sunset clause. If the measure succeeds in clearing energy sector debts, they say, the additional charge should disappear rather than becoming a permanent burden on consumers.

These concerns emerge as Ghana’s Finance Ministry prepares its 2026-2029 budget framework. The ministry has requested public input ahead of November’s parliamentary presentation, prompting civil society groups to review current spending patterns and propose changes.

Abdul Karim Mohammed, who coordinates the budget forum, highlights another problem with the planning process. He notes that sectoral frameworks meant to guide medium-term budgets remain incomplete, with the education framework still under development.

The coordinator questions the foundation for budget projections when key sectoral plans are missing. This approach, he suggests, puts planning priorities in the wrong order and weakens the credibility of financial forecasts.