Ghana’s Oil Output Plunges Twenty Six Percent in Six Months

Ghana’s crude oil production collapsed by 25.92% in the first half of 2025, dropping from 24.86 million barrels to 18.42 million barrels compared to the same period last year. That’s not just a disappointing quarter; it’s the continuation of a five year decline that’s systematically eroding petroleum revenues the government depends on for budget financing, debt servicing, and infrastructure funding.

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee’s 2025 semi annual report attributes the slump to operational shutdowns, reservoir depletion, and maintenance activities across Ghana’s three offshore fields: Jubilee, TEN, and Sankofa Gye Nyame. Those explanations sound technical, but they translate into fiscal crisis as petroleum receipts plummeted 56% from $840.77 million in the first half of 2024 to just $370.34 million in the same period this year.

That revenue collapse reflects both lower production volumes and declining oil prices, which fell from $84.08 to $75.69 per barrel during the period. When production drops and prices weaken simultaneously, the fiscal impact compounds exponentially rather than adding linearly.

The Jubilee Field, Ghana’s flagship offshore asset operated by Tullow Oil, suffered the steepest decline. Production plummeted 32.8%, falling from 16.41 million barrels in the first half of 2024 to 11.02 million barrels in 2025. Average daily output decreased from 90,755 barrels per day to 60,898, a drop of nearly 30,000 barrels daily that represents millions in lost revenue accumulating across months.

PIAC explained that a planned shutdown between March 26 and April 8, 2025, coupled with extended maintenance work, limited Jubilee’s output. The field recorded its highest monthly production in January at 2.40 million barrels but dropped to just 1.27 million in April, illustrating how operational disruptions create volatility that makes fiscal planning nearly impossible.

The Tweneboa Enyenra Ntomme Field recorded a 14% decline, dropping from 3.45 million barrels to 2.97 million barrels. Daily output fell from 19,065 barrels to 16,420, driven by flare tip replacement shutdown and ongoing reservoir performance challenges. That’s the polite language for “the field is aging and producing less oil than it used to.”

Sankofa Gye Nyame, operated by ENI, experienced a milder 11.6% drop with output decreasing from 5.00 million barrels to 4.42 million barrels. Average daily production dipped from 27,600 barrels to 24,463, reflecting intermittent operational disruptions and reservoir management constraints.

What makes these declines particularly concerning is context. Ghana’s crude oil production has been falling for five consecutive years, dropping from a peak of 71.44 million barrels in 2019 to 48.25 million barrels in 2024. That’s a reduction of over 32% in five years, representing systematic erosion rather than temporary setback.

The first half 2025 performance suggests acceleration rather than stabilization of this trend. If production continues at current rates, Ghana would produce approximately 36 to 37 million barrels for the full year, well below the 48.25 million produced in 2024 and dramatically less than the 71.44 million peak.

PIAC cautioned that persistent output declines threaten Ghana’s petroleum revenue outlook, particularly as government continues relying on oil proceeds for critical fiscal needs. The committee urged addressing operational inefficiencies and investing in reservoir maintenance to sustain production levels.

But operational efficiency and reservoir maintenance require capital investment that Ghana’s petroleum sector hasn’t been receiving at necessary scales. New field development has been minimal, existing assets continue aging, and international oil companies face their own pressures around returns, energy transition, and portfolio optimization that may not prioritize mature Ghanaian fields.

Professor Elizabeth Ardayfio Schandorf, PIAC’s Chairperson, previously attributed production declines to lack of investment in discovering new fields and natural aging of existing assets leading to reduced output. That assessment remains accurate, but solutions require resources and political will that haven’t materialized.

Ghana’s petroleum sector faces a vicious cycle: declining production reduces revenues, limited revenues constrain investment in new development, inadequate development accelerates production decline. Breaking this cycle requires either discovering and developing new fields quickly or accepting that petroleum revenues will continue shrinking as existing fields deplete.

The government’s 2025 budget projected higher petroleum revenues than actual performance is delivering, creating fiscal gaps that require either spending cuts, additional borrowing, or revenue replacement from other sources. Given Ghana’s recent debt crisis and ongoing IMF programme, those options all carry significant constraints.

Global oil price volatility adds another layer of uncertainty. Even if Ghana stabilizes production volumes, revenue swings based on international price movements create planning challenges. The $370 million earned in the first half of 2025 reflects not just lower volumes but also prices that averaged nearly $10 per barrel below the previous year.

PIAC’s report reinforces calls for diversification into gas development and renewable energy investments, acknowledging that Ghana can’t rely indefinitely on declining crude oil production to fund national development. Natural gas production saw slight increases while oil declined, suggesting some potential for shifting emphasis within the petroleum sector.

But gas development faces its own challenges around infrastructure, markets, and pricing that limit how quickly it can replace crude oil revenues. Renewable energy requires massive upfront investment with returns materializing over decades rather than immediately available fiscal resources.

Meanwhile, Ghana needs petroleum revenues now to service debt, pay salaries, fund infrastructure, and maintain government operations. The 56% revenue decline in the first half of 2025 creates immediate fiscal pressure that diversification strategies can’t address in the short term.

The Jubilee Field’s 32.8% production decline is particularly significant because Jubilee historically dominated Ghana’s petroleum output. When your largest producing asset suffers the steepest decline, system wide performance inevitably deteriorates regardless of what happens at smaller fields.

Tullow Oil, which operates Jubilee, faces its own strategic and financial pressures. The company has been restructuring, managing debt, and optimizing its portfolio globally. Whether Tullow will invest sufficiently in maintaining Jubilee’s production or allows natural decline to continue depends partly on commercial calculations about returns versus alternative uses of capital.

The planned shutdowns and maintenance activities cited in the report represent necessary operations for any mature oil field. You can’t produce continuously without periodic maintenance, equipment replacement, and system upgrades. But the timing, duration, and frequency of these shutdowns significantly impact annual production volumes and revenues.

Ghana has limited leverage to force operators to minimize disruptions or accelerate return to full production. The petroleum agreements governing these fields establish frameworks for operations, cost recovery, and revenue sharing, but they don’t give government unlimited control over operational decisions made by international companies with global portfolios.

PIAC urged collaboration between the Ministry of Energy, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, and international operators to stabilize the sector. That’s diplomatically phrased acknowledgment that government and operators don’t always share identical priorities and that alignment requires negotiation rather than simply issuing directives.

The report’s warning about revenue risks extends beyond immediate fiscal implications to broader economic security concerns. Foreign exchange inflows from petroleum exports support cedi stability, balance of payments, and import financing. When petroleum revenues decline by 56%, those macroeconomic benefits diminish proportionally.

Ghana’s energy security also depends partly on domestic petroleum production. While the country imports refined products, crude oil and natural gas production support local energy supply and reduce dependence on external sources. Declining domestic production increases vulnerability to global supply disruptions and price shocks.

The situation demands new field developments, improved asset optimization, and clear petroleum investment strategy to sustain output beyond 2026, as PIAC noted. But new field development requires exploration success, favorable commercial terms, regulatory stability, and operator commitment that all face current constraints.

Ghana conducted licensing rounds for new acreage but hasn’t yet seen major discoveries that could offset declines at existing fields. Exploration is expensive, risky, and takes years from discovery to production. Even optimistic scenarios don’t see new fields coming online quickly enough to prevent continued near term declines.

The petroleum sector that once promised to transform Ghana’s fiscal position and development trajectory is instead declining faster than anticipated while delivering diminishing returns. That’s not unique to Ghana; many oil producing countries experience similar patterns as fields mature and operators reduce investment. But it creates specific challenges for Ghana given fiscal constraints and limited alternatives.

The 25.92% production decline in the first half of 2025 continues trends evident for years but at accelerated pace that suggests worsening rather than stabilizing conditions. Whether Ghana can reverse these declines or must adjust to permanently lower petroleum revenues depends on decisions and investments over the next few years that will determine the sector’s trajectory for decades.

For now, the numbers tell a clear story: Ghana’s oil production is falling faster than expected, revenues are collapsing, and existing strategies haven’t arrested the decline. PIAC’s report documents the problem comprehensively. What remains unclear is whether anyone has viable solutions that can be implemented at scales and speeds necessary to prevent continued deterioration of Ghana’s petroleum sector performance.