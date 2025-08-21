Ghana’s No Fees Policy Reimburses Over 120,000 First-Year Students

More than 120,000 Ghanaian students have already benefited from a new government policy that eliminates tuition fees for first-year attendees of public tertiary institutions.

The initiative, known as the No Fees Stress Policy, was a key campaign promise of President John Mahama.

Official figures released by the government show that 207,087 applications were received for the program. After a validation process, 142,089 applicants were confirmed eligible from the 178,745 students presented by the institutions. So far, disbursements have been made to 120,222 students, providing significant financial relief to families across the country.

President Mahama launched the policy in early July at a ceremony in Koforidua. He framed the initiative as a fulfillment of the state’s constitutional mandate to provide equal access to higher education. The program covers academic-related fees for newcomers at universities, colleges of education, technical universities, and nursing training institutions.

We are building a Ghana where opportunity is not inherited but created, Mahama said during the launch. He described the policy as a bold, equity-driven intervention designed to remove financial barriers that often prevent talented students from pursuing tertiary education. The government believes this investment will boost overall enrollment and build a more educated workforce for the nation’s future.