Ghana’s Night Economy Presents New Opportunities for Households

Ghanaian families are being encouraged to consider night-shift employment and after-hours business ventures as the country’s service sector expands under the government’s 24-Hour Economy initiative.

New data from the Ghana Statistical Service reveals robust growth in key nighttime-friendly industries, with ICT leading at 13.1% expansion, followed by transport (8.6%) and trade (7.1%) in the first quarter of 2025.

The services sector, now contributing the largest share to national GDP, grew 5.9% overall, creating what officials describe as ideal conditions for shift-based work arrangements. “This expansion presents real opportunities for households to increase income through night-time participation,” noted the GSS in its quarterly report. The 24-Hour Economy policy aims to decongest daytime activities while creating flexible employment options across multiple sectors.

Parallel growth in agriculture (6.6%) offers complementary daytime opportunities, particularly through the Agriculture for Transformation Programme’s subsidized inputs and training initiatives. Economists suggest the combined strength of these sectors could help stabilize household incomes while contributing to declining inflation rates.

The government continues working with private sector partners to develop the necessary infrastructure and security measures to support safe, productive nighttime economic activities. Early adopters in Accra and Kumasi already report success with extended-hour services in transportation, digital services, and retail operations.