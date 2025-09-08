Ghana’s New Tax Chief Targets Compliance Crisis

The newly elected president of Ghana’s Chartered Institute of Taxation has outlined an ambitious agenda to transform the country’s struggling tax system, where only 15 percent of potential taxpayers contribute significantly to national revenue mobilization.

Ernestina Christiana Appiah, Ghana’s first female president of CITG, emphasized that public mistrust and widespread non-compliance continue undermining taxation’s role as the foundation of national development. Her inauguration comes as Ghana grapples with fiscal challenges requiring enhanced revenue collection.

Ghana’s tax-to-GDP ratio stands at 13.8 percent as of 2022, significantly below the 15-20 percent benchmark recommended for developing countries. The narrow tax base forces heavy reliance on indirect taxes that disproportionately burden lower-income citizens while limiting fiscal space for essential public services.

Appiah identified illegal mining as an additional drain on national resources, degrading the environment while reducing potential tax revenue from legitimate economic activities. The convergence of low compliance rates and resource extraction challenges creates a complex fiscal environment requiring comprehensive reform strategies.

The new CITG president outlined a five-pillar framework anchored on her #VisibleCITG campaign vision. The initiative prioritizes nationwide tax education through media collaborations and community outreach, targeting everyone from Makola traders to Bolgatanga teachers with accessible taxation information.

Strengthening institutional membership forms the second pillar, emphasizing mentorship programs for young professionals and leadership pathways for women in taxation. Regional chapter enhancement aims to build diverse representation reflecting Ghana’s geographic and demographic breadth.

Strategic partnerships with the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Education constitute the third component, promoting voluntary compliance while integrating tax literacy into educational curricula. The collaborative approach recognizes that sustainable tax reform requires multi-stakeholder coordination.

Continental engagement represents the fourth priority, with planned partnerships through the African Tax Administration Forum and African Continental Free Trade Area. These initiatives position Ghana’s taxation expertise within broader regional economic integration efforts.

Legal and institutional framework reinforcement completes the agenda, targeting amendments to Act 916 that drive innovation, inclusivity, and transparency. Modern professional standards require regulatory frameworks that enable rather than constrain tax administration effectiveness.

Outgoing president George Ohene Kwatia challenged new executives to advance taxation profession development while positioning the institute as a thought leader of global repute. His tenure established foundations requiring fresh ideas and renewed energy for continued progress.

Ghana’s taxation challenges mirror broader patterns across developing economies where informal sectors, limited administrative capacity, and taxpayer mistrust constrain revenue mobilization. World Bank research indicates that enhanced tax compliance systems could significantly improve fiscal outcomes in similar contexts.

The timing of Appiah’s leadership coincides with government projections targeting improved tax collection to achieve a primary fiscal surplus of 1.5 percent by 2025. Success depends on reversing 2024 fiscal slippages while broadening the tax base through enhanced compliance mechanisms.