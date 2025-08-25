Ghana’s New Fisheries Law Targets EU Trade Warning Removal

Ghana has enacted comprehensive fisheries legislation designed to address European Union trade sanctions while protecting the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of small-scale fishing communities.

The Environmental Justice Foundation praised the new Fisheries and Aquaculture law as a decisive step toward lifting the EU’s yellow card warning that threatens Ghana’s seafood export access. The warning relates to inadequate controls over illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities.

President John Dramani Mahama signed the legislation exactly as parliament approved it, demonstrating commitment to marine resource protection and fisheries reform. The law provides enforcement agencies with enhanced tools to combat vessels operating outside legal frameworks.

Over 400,000 small-scale fishers stand to benefit from the legislation, alongside millions of Ghanaians who rely on fish for food security and income generation. The reforms address long-standing conflicts between artisanal fishing communities and industrial operations.

A key provision expands Ghana’s Inshore Exclusive Zone from six to twelve nautical miles, reserving the extended area exclusively for traditional fishers. This expansion aims to prevent industrial trawlers from encroaching on artisanal fishing grounds, where collisions have caused fatalities and equipment destruction.

The expanded zone addresses complaints from coastal communities about declining fish stocks and unsafe working conditions. Industrial vessels operating illegally in nearshore waters have contributed to both safety hazards and resource depletion affecting traditional fishing methods.

Environmental Justice Foundation CEO Steve Trent described the law as a turning point for Ghana’s coastal communities, emphasizing the legislation’s potential to restore sustainable fishing practices. He commended President Mahama, relevant ministers, and parliament for addressing critical marine conservation needs.

The timing reflects urgent environmental concerns, with over 90 percent of artisanal fishers reporting reduced catches in recent years. Populations of small pelagic species like sardinella have collapsed dramatically, threatening both food security and traditional livelihoods.

Without intervention, Ghana risked losing a cornerstone of national culture and economic activity centered on marine resources. The legislation attempts to balance conservation needs with community survival in coastal regions heavily dependent on fishing.

However, the Environmental Justice Foundation emphasized that effective implementation remains crucial for achieving the law’s objectives. Legal frameworks require consistent enforcement, transparent governance, and meaningful penalties for illegal operators to succeed.

The organization stressed that monitoring systems and robust penalty structures will determine whether the legislation delivers on promises to rebuild Ghana’s fisheries. Success depends on sustained political commitment and adequate resource allocation for enforcement activities.

Ghana’s approach could influence other West African nations facing similar challenges with EU trade warnings over fishing practices. Regional coordination may be necessary to address transboundary fishing issues and industrial vessel movements.

The yellow card warning affects Ghana’s ability to export seafood products to European markets, representing significant economic pressure for reform. Lifting the warning would restore full market access and demonstrate international recognition of improved fisheries management.

Implementation success will be measured through reduced illegal fishing incidents, improved fish stock assessments, and enhanced safety conditions for traditional fishing communities along Ghana’s extensive coastline.