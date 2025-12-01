Ghana’s Most Decorated Golfer Honored at Tema Tournament

Golfers from clubs nationwide gathered at the Centre of the World Golf Club in Tema for the Golden Jubilee Swing, a tournament celebrating Mona Captan’s five decades in Ghanaian golf. The event recognized her status as the country’s most accomplished player and her contributions to the sport’s development.

Captan has competed in over 850 tournaments and won more than 600 trophies throughout a career spanning both local and international competitions. The tournament drew support from multiple sponsors, including Tema Women’s Hospital, Landers Group, Tang Palace Hotel, and Unilever.

Participants ranged from veteran players to younger golfers, creating what organizers described as a blend of generations competing together. Born to a Lebanese father and a Ghanaian mother from Keta in the Volta Region, Captan discovered golf in the mid 1970s after passing by Achimota Golf Club following a morning jog during her school days.

Competition categories included men’s and women’s divisions across multiple skill groups, plus senior categories for both genders. Winners were announced near Hole 18 following the day’s play.

At the closing ceremony, speakers including Prince Kofi Amoabeng and Leonard Kwaku Okyere of the Ghana Golf Association (GGA) paid tribute to Captan. They emphasized her role as mentor and leader, sharing how her influence shaped Ghana’s golfing community.

The event underscored Captan’s legacy beyond competitive success. She has spent years visiting schools, encouraging young girls to take up sports, sharing lessons on discipline, teamwork, and perseverance. Tournament organizers noted her impact particularly on women’s participation in the sport.

The Golden Jubilee Swing served as both celebration and recognition of an athlete whose career has redefined possibilities for women in Ghanaian sports. The Centre of the World Golf Club, formerly known as Tema Country Golf Club, has been designated for transformation into a world class leisure resort capable of hosting Professional Golfers Association (PGA) certified tournaments.