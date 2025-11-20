Ghana’s monthly economic growth expands to 5.1 percent in August

Ghana’s monthly indicator of economic growth (MIEG) stood at 5.1 percent year on year in August, compared with 4.9 percent a year earlier, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reported on Thursday.

Government Statistician Alhassan Iddrisu said at a press briefing that the services sector maintained a strong performance, recording 9.6 percent growth year on year in August, up from 2.6 percent in the same period last year.

“The agriculture sector recorded a significant rebound, recording a growth rate of 7.4 percent, compared with 2.3 percent in August 2024,” Iddrisu added, stressing that the sector has been showing resilience this year.

Compared to the same period last year, he said industry contracted by 1.8 percent in August, reflecting “lower petroleum production and more recently slower manufacturing activity.”

Moreover, the previously recorded 4.5 percent MIEG growth rate for July has been revised downward to 3.7 percent after the GSS received more complete data.

MIEG, a newly launched index, serves as a high-frequency measure of economic performance, providing an early signal about the direction of the economy, according to the GSS.