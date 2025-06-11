Ghana’s Money Supply Jumps 60% as High-Value Notes Dominate Circulation

Ghana’s money supply surged by 60% to GH₵71.6 billion in 2024, marking one of the most significant monetary expansions in recent years and raising concerns about persistent inflation risks.

This dramatic increase was primarily driven by high-value currency notes, with GH₵200 denomination circulation nearly doubling to GH₵24.3 billion while GH₵100 notes rose to GH₵18.5 billion, according to the Bank of Ghana’s 2024 Financial Statement. Lower denominations like the GH₵20 note remained static at GH₵5 billion, suggesting the expansion centered on larger-value transactions.

The monetary expansion came with substantial operational costs for the central bank. Currency issue expenses surged 45% to GH₵1 billion while printing costs increased 46% to GH₵986 million. Most strikingly, the Bank of Ghana’s foreign currency importation bill skyrocketed 454% to GH₵14.4 million as commercial institutions demanded increased forex access despite the cedi’s appreciation. This currency strength paradoxically coexisted with domestic money supply growth, creating conflicting signals for monetary policy.

Banking consultant Dr. Richmond Atuahene warned this development compounds existing challenges for the central bank, which reported a negative equity position of GH¢61.32 billion in 2024. “OMO operations alone… require assets. If you don’t have bonds, you cannot participate very well,” Dr. Atuahene previously stated, highlighting constraints on the Bank of Ghana’s ability to manage liquidity effectively. The monetary surge presents a particular dilemma as the central bank maintains its benchmark rate at 28% to combat inflation that remains elevated at 21.2% despite currency gains.

Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama’s pledge to reduce lending rates below 10% now faces additional complexity from this monetary expansion. While he recently cited improving fundamentals including 5.7% GDP growth and US$10.7 billion in reserves as foundations for future rate cuts, economists note concerning “price stickiness” where businesses resist lowering prices despite currency appreciation. The concentration in high-denomination notes also raises questions about wealth distribution effects in an economy showing improved but uneven recovery indicators.

The Bank of Ghana has not provided detailed explanations for the drivers behind this unprecedented monetary growth, leaving market analysts to examine whether it reflects genuine economic expansion, fiscal financing requirements, or structural shifts in financial behavior. This development occurs amid Ghana’s IMF program requiring strict fiscal discipline, with inflation projections indicating a slow return to target ranges by 2027.

Ghana’s record monetary expansion reveals a complex economic landscape where high-value note circulation suggests store-of-value concerns rather than transactional demand, coinciding with currency appreciation largely fueled by gold exports and IMF-backed reforms—a combination that challenges traditional monetary policy responses amid inflation battles and central bank capital constraints.