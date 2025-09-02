Ghana’s Money Laundering Prosecutions Surge Despite Drop in Overall Fraud

Ghana’s Financial Intelligence Centre has reported a significant shift in financial crime patterns, with money laundering prosecutions climbing even as overall fraud cases decreased over the past five years.

The FIC’s 2025 Anti-Money Laundering Report revealed that authorities investigated 27,043 fraud cases between 2019 and 2023. Of these incidents, 635 suspects faced money laundering charges, leading to 531 prosecutions and 111 successful convictions.

While total fraud cases declined during this period, money laundering prosecutions showed consistent growth from 2019 to 2022. The Centre attributed the overall reduction in fraud to enhanced legislation, better prevention systems, advanced technology tools, and expanded public awareness initiatives.

The uptick in money laundering cases reflects improved detection capabilities rather than increased criminal activity, according to the report. Stronger cooperation between agencies and specialized training programs for law enforcement and judicial personnel contributed to the rise in successful prosecutions.

However, the FIC warned that money laundering remains a persistent threat to Ghana’s economic stability and global standing. The report identified fraud as the most frequent underlying crime leading to money laundering activities, alongside drug trafficking, corruption, and organized criminal enterprises.

Financial institutions, real estate markets, and informal trading sectors emerged as particularly vulnerable areas. Cross-border transactions and shell company operations continue to challenge detection efforts, the Centre noted.

“Money laundering not only undermines investor confidence but also provides avenues for terrorism financing and organised crime to thrive,” the FIC stated in its assessment.

Authorities are now focusing on strengthening Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism, and Proliferation Financing frameworks. The coordinated approach involves government agencies, regulatory bodies, and law enforcement working together to close gaps in the current system.

The report signals Ghana’s commitment to meeting international financial crime standards while protecting its banking sector and broader economy from illicit activities.