Ghana’s MobileMoney Launches Anti-Fraud Campaign Amid Rising Scams

MobileMoney LTD has rolled out a comprehensive fraud prevention initiative targeting the 17 million users of Ghana’s dominant mobile payment platform.

The “Shine Your Eye” campaign combines community outreach with enhanced security features as mobile money fraud cases continue rising across West Africa. Street-level education efforts will reach customers in markets, transport hubs and residential areas.

Abdul Razak Issaka Ali, Chief Commercial and Operations Officer at MobileMoney LTD, said customer trust remains essential for expanding financial inclusion. The company aims to reassure users that mobile payments offer both convenience and security when proper precautions are followed.

The initiative comes as fraudsters increasingly target mobile money users through sophisticated social engineering schemes. Common tactics include impersonating company staff to obtain personal identification numbers and one-time passwords from unsuspecting customers.

MobileMoney has introduced several technical safeguards including biometric login systems, simplified PIN reset procedures and self-initiated transaction reversals. A dedicated fraud support team now handles security incidents around the clock.

The campaign employs multiple communication channels spanning television, radio, print media and social platforms. Direct community engagement features drama performances, music and educational materials designed to raise awareness about fraud prevention.

Company officials emphasize that legitimate staff never request customer PINs or passwords through phone calls or text messages. Users should avoid allowing others to conduct transactions on their behalf and ignore unsolicited promotional links.

The mobile money operator advises customers to report suspicious activity through email, the mobile app or by calling the company’s helpline. These reports have led to blacklisting numerous fraudulent agent accounts and phone numbers over recent years.

Ghana’s mobile money ecosystem has transformed financial services access for millions of previously unbanked citizens. The platform processes billions of cedis in transactions monthly, making it an attractive target for criminal networks.

MobileMoney LTD operates as MTN Ghana’s financial services subsidiary, launching in 2009 when mobile payments were still experimental across Africa. The service now offers payment solutions, remittances, banking integration, insurance products and lending facilities.

The fraud prevention campaign reflects broader challenges facing digital financial services across developing markets. Regulatory authorities and telecom operators are collaborating to strengthen cybersecurity frameworks while maintaining accessibility for low-income users.

Security experts note that user education remains the most effective defense against social engineering attacks. Technical solutions can prevent some fraud types, but cannot protect customers who voluntarily share sensitive information with scammers.

The “Shine Your Eye” slogan draws from popular Ghanaian expressions encouraging vigilance and awareness. This local language approach aims to make security messages more relatable for diverse customer segments across urban and rural communities.

Industry observers expect similar campaigns from other mobile money providers as competition intensifies in Ghana’s digital payments market. Customer retention increasingly depends on maintaining trust through robust security measures and transparent communication.