Ghana’s “Mission 300” Energy Pledge: Ambitious Words, But Oversight Must Deliver Action

The launch of Ghana’s National Energy Compact under the World Bank and the African Development Bank’s Mission 300 at the UN General Assembly is bold and inspiring. The targets universal electricity access by 2025, scaling up renewables, and creating 300,000 jobs are commendable. Every Ghanaian should welcome this ambition.

But applause must not replace scrutiny. For such a pledge to succeed, we must demand transparency, accountability, and protection of Ghana’s long-term interests.

It is worth noting that Ghana’s energy transition is not starting from scratch. Under the New Patriotic Party (NPP), we developed the National Energy Transition Framework (2022–2070), which is now guiding Ghana’s decarbonisation path. We also crafted the Ghana National Green Jobs Strategy (2021–2025) to ensure that renewable growth translates into sustainable employment.

Practical projects were rolled out too. The Scaling Up Renewable Energy Program (SREP) introduced mini-grids, solar home systems, and net-metered rooftop PVs for island and off-grid communities. The Volta River Authority (VRA) began piloting solar projects and negotiating funding for a wind power project. These are not abstract ambitions they are tangible legacies that this compact must now build upon.

Even as we look to the future, we must protect what we already have. Ghana’s hydropower plants Bui and many other prospective sites for future smaller hydro stations face a grave danger from illegal mining (Galamsey). The Black Volta, which feeds the Bui Dam, is being polluted and silted by unregulated activity. Experts warn that if unchecked, we risk shortening the lifespan of our dams, destabilising power supply, and destroying livelihoods downstream.

A true energy compact must address this head-on, embedding watershed protection and strict enforcement against Galamsey as part of its delivery plan.

History shows that poorly negotiated Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) have left Ghana paying dearly. This compact must not repeat those mistakes. Contracts must be open, tariffs fair, and risks balanced. Local content, skills transfer, and community participation must be mandatory, not optional.

As a former Member of Parliament, I know that promises made at global forums often fade once the cameras switch off. That cannot be the fate of this compact. Parliament, civil society, and citizens must hold government to account.

The real test will be in rural homes newly lit, jobs created that last, dams safeguarded from destruction, and contracts that serve Ghana does not burden it.

The pledge is welcome. But we remain ready to engage, to challenge, and to stand guard.

By Hon. Paul Twum-Barimah (Former MP, Dormaa East)