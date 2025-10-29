Ghana’s Mining Sector Generated US$40.1 Billion in Revenue Over Decade

Citizens question why massive earnings have not transformed local communities

Ghana’s mining sector contributed over $40.1 billion in mineral revenue from 2014 to 2024, yet many citizens see little improvement in infrastructure and services.

Emma Morrison, Regional Manager for Gold Fields Ghana and Vice Chair of the Ghana Chamber of Mines Public Relations Committee, revealed the figures at the Africa Extractive Media Fellowship launch in Accra.

She detailed that over $29 billion was reinvested into Ghana through local banks, while $220 million went toward corporate social responsibility projects.

Despite these substantial contributions, residents in mining communities like Tarkwa, Obuasi, and Kenyasi continue to report poor roads, unemployment, and inadequate health facilities. Morrison emphasized the sector’s transparency efforts, stating, “These figures drive home the undeniable proof.”

The disconnect between national revenue and local impact highlights challenges in resource governance and revenue allocation.

Economists suggest the issue lies not in revenue generation but in how effectively the government manages and distributes mining wealth to ensure visible community development.