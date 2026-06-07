Ghana’s Mine Nationalism Runs on Expiry Dates, Expert Warns

Ghana’s calls for local mine ownership flare up whenever a foreign mining lease expires and fade just as quickly, a mining engineer warned at a recent industry conference.

Ing. Wisdom Gomashie, a mining engineer and consultant, made the observation at WAMPEX 2026, a mining industry gathering in Ghana, where he told The High Street Journal that the country’s resource nationalism debates are reactive by nature and unsustainable by design. National discussions about Ghanaian ownership of mines, he argued, should be anchored in long term policy frameworks rather than prompted by approaching lease deadlines.

The pattern he described is consistent. Public pressure for local control intensified when the Damang mine lease neared expiry, then subsided. Now, with Gold Fields’ Tarkwa operations facing a similar timeline, the conversation has resurfaced. Gomashie said the country cannot build a credible mining policy around that rhythm.

His sharper point concerns capital. He challenged the assumption that foreign dominance of Ghana’s gold sector is the core problem, arguing instead that the deeper obstacle is the reluctance of Ghanaian investors to put money into mining concessions already available through the Minerals Commission. If local ownership is the goal, he asked, what is stopping Ghanaian investors from applying for land today?

“As we speak today, we do not yet have all those ingredients in place,” he said, referring to the capital base, institutional capacity, and management depth he considers essential before nationalisation becomes viable.

He rejected the idea that Ghanaian participation in mining is entirely absent. Ghana Bauxite Company is majority owned by Ghanaians, and operations with government backing such as Sankofa Prestea demonstrate that local ownership already exists within the sector. But he was direct about the limits of what those examples prove: Ghanaian owned operations have not generated the economic scale or investment impact of the large multinational operators.

His central argument is that building genuine local capacity in mining is a deliberate process requiring investment and risk tolerance, not a sentiment that can be switched on when a foreign company’s lease runs out. Without capital formation, institutional depth, and a generation of Ghanaian mine managers prepared to operate at scale, nationalisation remains aspiration rather than policy.

Ghana ranks among Africa’s leading gold producers, and the sector accounts for a significant share of the country’s foreign exchange earnings. Gomashie’s remarks suggest the political conversation about who benefits from that wealth has consistently moved faster than the economic and institutional groundwork needed to make a transfer of ownership actually work.