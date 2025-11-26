Ghana’s MIIF Posts Record Breaking GH¢1.9 Billion Profit

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) has delivered its most impressive performance since establishment, posting a net profit of GH¢1.906 billion for 2024, according to audited financial statements signed by current Chief Executive Officer Mrs Justina Nelson and the board chairman on June 26, 2025.

The figure represents a 366 percent increase from the GH¢408.8 million profit recorded in 2023 and exceeds the combined profits of all previous years since the fund became operational in 2018. The 2024 performance was achieved under former CEO Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, who led the institution through what analysts describe as its most transformative period.

Net income for the year reached GH¢1.964 billion, nearly 300 percent higher than the previous year’s GH¢455 million, positioning MIIF among Ghana’s most profitable institutions behind only Ecobank Ghana and Ghana Commercial Bank.

The Auditor General issued an unqualified opinion on the financial statements, confirming full compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and statutory requirements. The review described MIIF as an exceptionally well managed organisation with strong prospects of becoming a multi billion dollar sovereign minerals fund, citing strengthened revenue streams, investment growth and balance sheet resilience.

Total assets under management crossed the one billion dollar threshold during the review period, rising to GH¢11.2 billion by year end. Cash reserves reached a record GH¢5.58 billion, representing a 69 percent increase from 2023 and providing substantial liquidity for strategic investments going forward.

The fund maintained an exceptionally low cost to income ratio of just three percent, far below global sovereign wealth standards and all state owned institutions in Ghana. General and Administrative expenses stood at GH¢59.7 million, representing only three percent of total income. Travel expenditure, which falls under the general and administrative category, remained below 0.4 percent of revenue.

Equity grew by 128 percent within a single fiscal year, from an opening balance of GH¢1.49 billion to GH¢3.39 billion by December 31, 2024. This represents an 1,128 percent increase from the GH¢149 million equity base when Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng assumed leadership in 2021.

The Gold Trade Program generated more than one billion dollars in receipts and GH¢36 million in profit for 2024. The program operated through two main channels, the Gold for Forex Program and the Gold for Oil initiative, attracting approximately 1.1 billion dollars in inflows between August 2023 and December 2024 from exporting 470,056.61 ounces of gold.

Fidelity Bank and the Central Bank of Ghana participated in the gold trade with their own pre financing funds. Fidelity received 197 million dollars through the program while the central bank received over 700 million dollars to complement the government’s gold for oil initiative. Despite cumulative forex losses affecting all parties, Fidelity’s forex loss of 19 million dollars was resolved without recourse to MIIF’s deposits, following an approved Ministry of Finance and board strategy.

MIIF’s capital outlay in its trade program was the cedi equivalent of 30 million dollars, from which it realized over 250 million dollars. The fund under current CEO Mrs Justina Nelson issued a civil writ against Goldridge and one of the trade insurance companies for loss recovery equivalent to 27 million dollars on October 3, 2025.

The fund’s investment portfolio spans gold, lithium and industrial salt, positioned to deliver diversified long term value. MIIF’s 40 million dollar investment in Asante Gold Corporation, which owns the Mensin Bibiani, Chirano and Kubi mines, had yielded approximately 20 million dollars or GH¢224 million as at November 1, 2025.

MIIF’s investment in Atlantic Lithium of Australia makes it the third largest shareholder globally in the company. The investment secured enhanced terms for Ghana, including an increase in carried interest from 10 percent to 13 percent, royalties from five percent to 10 percent, a compulsory listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange, a community development fund receiving one percent of gross revenue, and strong local content provisions.

The fund’s investment in the Ada Songhor salt enclave under lease to Electrochem Ghana positions Ada to become the largest industrial salt producing location in sub Saharan Africa, with potential to produce over one million tons of salt annually. The project has reportedly employed over 1,200 people and restarted exports, with capacity to ship one million metric tonnes to Nigeria alone per annum.

Much of MIIF’s revenue growth stemmed from strategic expansion of the royalty base through interagency agreements with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Geological Survey Authority (GSA) and Minerals Commission (MINCOM). This captured royalties from previously unmonitored minerals including medium scale gold, limestone, sand winning and salt.

Board fees and sitting allowances totaled approximately GH¢800,000 in 2023 and GH¢1.2 million in 2024, covering all six committees including the investment advisory committee. Board fees are set by the Ministry of Finance and paid in line with ministry guidelines.

All travel by management, staff and board was authorized by the Chief of Staff and aligned with board approved mandates and the approved budget, according to a review of operational procedures. However, recent audits have raised questions about documentation of some approvals during the previous administration.

Mrs Justina Nelson, who brings over 20 years of banking experience and currently serves as Group Head at Zenith Bank overseeing energy and commercial banking sectors, was appointed acting CEO by President John Dramani Mahama in January 2025, following the removal of Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng.

The performance positions MIIF to accelerate investments in critical minerals like lithium, graphite and bauxite, supporting Ghana’s industrialization and energy transition goals while channeling capital into state backed mining ventures, processing plants and mineral based industrial zones.