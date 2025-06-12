Ghana’s Manufacturing Sector Grows 6.6% Despite Oil Sector Slump

Ghana’s manufacturing sector posted strong 6.6% growth in the first quarter of 2025, offsetting a broader industrial slowdown caused by a sharp decline in oil and gas production, according to latest Ghana Statistical Service data.

While the overall industrial sector grew just 3.4% year-on-year – down from 6.7% in Q1 2024 – manufacturing resilience helped cushion a 22.1% contraction in oil and gas output. The performance highlights Ghana’s gradual economic rebalancing as non-extractive activities gain prominence.

Analysts attribute manufacturing growth to rising domestic demand, improved infrastructure, and government initiatives integrating SMEs into value chains. The expansion aligns with broader economic trends, as non-oil GDP grew 6.8% compared to overall 5.3% growth.

With oil sector volatility persisting, policymakers view manufacturing as critical to diversifying Ghana’s economic base. The sector’s strong Q1 showing suggests industrial development programs – particularly in electricity access and logistics infrastructure – may be yielding results.