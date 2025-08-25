Ghana’s Major Youth Entrepreneurship Summit Set for September

Accra will host one of West Africa’s largest youth business gatherings next month, as Ghana positions itself at the forefront of entrepreneurial development across the region.

The Youth in Business Summit opens September 18-19 at the British Council, drawing together emerging entrepreneurs, seasoned business leaders, and government officials under the banner “Ignite the Future: Youth Power, Innovation, and Impact.” The Ministry of Youth and Development has thrown its support behind the initiative.

Parliament member Kojo Oppong Nkrumah from Offoase-Ayeribi will address policy frameworks that could unlock capital access and mentorship opportunities for startup founders. His presentation aims to bridge the gap between government initiatives and real-world business challenges.

Digital transformation expert Marryana Adu-Gyamfi brings 15 years of corporate experience from Enterprise Insurance Company to demonstrate how traditional industries can embrace technological change. Her focus on customer experience and data-driven strategies offers lessons for both established firms and new ventures.

Media veteran Dr. Timothy Karikari from Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Corporation will tackle branding and ethical storytelling within Ghana’s expanding creative economy. His decades of communications expertise addresses critical needs for talent development in media-related businesses.

Technology education takes center stage through Gideon Asare, whose dual role as Adansi Travels CEO and artificial intelligence trainer connects global exposure with practical career preparation. He emphasizes experiential learning and cross-cultural collaboration for sustainable innovation.

Political engagement features prominently with Hon. Joana Gyan Cudjoe, MP for Amenfi-Central, highlighting pathways for youth participation in governance. The entertainment sector contributes through actress-entrepreneurs Fella Makafui and Victoria Lebene, who will share insights on business diversification strategies.

Fashion industry representation comes through designer Sadia Sanusi of SaadiaSanusi, alongside entrepreneur Kofi Osei and media personality Amanda Jisseh. Their combined expertise spans creative entrepreneurship, startup growth, and strategic communications.

Workshop sessions will cover practical skills including financial management, leadership development, and branding fundamentals. Participants gain direct access to mentors, potential investors, and peer networks throughout the program.

The summit welcomes young entrepreneurs, university students, creative professionals, and policymakers. Registration information is available through official Youth in Business digital platforms.

Awards ceremonies will recognize nine outstanding contributors across music, media, politics, fashion, and entrepreneurship during the opening day. Recipients include musician-entrepreneur Becca, media professional Kennedy Osei, and politician Joycelyn Quashie, representing some of Ghana’s youngest parliamentary members.

Additional honorees encompass actress-philanthropist Fella Makafui, musician-entrepreneur Akwaaboah, media personality Stacy Amoateng, and Queen Mother Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II, recognized for community development leadership in the Yamfo Traditional Area.

The 2025 YIB Impact Awards celebrate individuals who have broken industry barriers while mentoring the next generation. Organizers view these recognitions as catalysts for inspiring broader youth participation in national development initiatives.

Ghana’s emphasis on youth entrepreneurship reflects broader economic diversification efforts beyond traditional sectors like cocoa and mining. The summit positions Accra as a regional hub for innovative business development and cross-sector collaboration.

Success of this gathering could influence future government youth development strategies and private sector engagement initiatives. The event represents Ghana’s commitment to harnessing demographic advantages through strategic entrepreneurship support.