Ghana’s Mahama Seeks Asian Investment on Japan-Singapore Tour

President John Mahama has embarked on a significant journey to Asia, departing Accra on Sunday, August 17th, for high-level engagements in Japan and Singapore.

The trip is strategically aimed at strengthening Ghana’s economic partnerships and attracting vital investment to support the nation’s “Resetting Ghana” recovery agenda.

Mahama’s first stop is Japan, where he will participate in the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IX). He is scheduled to address a key plenary session focused on trade and investment opportunities.

The President will also host a dedicated Ghana Presidential Investment Forum in Tokyo, directly pitching the country’s potential to Japanese business leaders.

His packed schedule includes crucial meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, alongside discussions with top officials from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).

Trade expansion, technical cooperation, and infrastructure development are expected to dominate these talks.

Following the Japan leg, President Mahama travels to Singapore for a three-day state visit. There, he will confer with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

A major highlight will be his address at the Africa-Singapore Business Forum, positioning Ghana as a prime investment destination in sectors like technology, finance, and skills development.

The Presidency underscored that the dual missions are central to opening new markets for Ghanaian exports and securing fresh capital from the Asian private sector.

Building alliances in key growth areas remains a critical objective as the government pushes forward with its economic reform plans.