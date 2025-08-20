Ghana’s Mahama Pitches ‘Gateway to Africa’ Vision to Japanese Investors

President John Mahama made a direct appeal to Japanese business leaders this week, positioning Ghana as the prime gateway for investment into West Africa.

Speaking at an investment forum in Yokohama, he pointed to the country’s dramatic economic turnaround as a reason for newfound confidence.

Mahama detailed the progress, noting a significant drop in inflation from a high of nearly 23% to 13.7% this year. He projected it would fall to single digits by year’s end. His biggest applause line celebrated the national currency’s remarkable reversal. “A few years back, we were said to be the worst-performing currency in Africa. I’m happy to announce that this year, the Ghana cedi has been the best-performing currency in the world,” he stated.

The government is backing its words with action. Mahama announced revisions to the Investment Promotion Centre Act, a move designed to tear down barriers for foreign capital. The changes will eliminate minimum capital requirements, inviting investors to set up shop with as little as $50,000. It’s a clear signal that Ghana is serious about attracting a broader range of businesses.

But the real selling point is market access. With the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area headquartered in Accra, Mahama argued that investing in Ghana is a direct ticket to a market of 1.4 billion people. He highlighted specific opportunities in agribusiness, energy, and automotive assembly, pointing to existing Japanese investments from companies like Toyota and Honda as proof of concept.

The pitch was clear. While much of the world is saturated with investment opportunities, Africa represents the next frontier. And Ghana, with its political stability and reforming economy, wants to be Japan’s first stop.