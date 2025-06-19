Ghana’s Local Textbook Printing Policy Set to Boost Jobs and Industry

Ghana’s printing industry anticipates major growth as the government moves to reserve textbook production for domestic firms, a policy shift expected to create jobs, reduce capital flight, and strengthen local manufacturing.

The Ghana Printers and Paper Converters Association (GPPCA) projects employment in the sector could rise by up to 40% if the policy is fully implemented, calling it a pivotal moment for industrial development.

Historically, Ghana outsourced a large share of its educational printing contracts abroad, costing the economy millions in lost revenue. The new directive, championed by President John Mahama, aims to reverse this trend by mandating that government textbook contracts be awarded to local printers. The GPPCA has welcomed the move, describing it as a critical step toward building sustainable value chains and positioning Ghana as a regional hub for print and packaging services.

To maximize the policy’s impact, industry leaders are urging additional reforms, including the removal of pre-production tariffs on printing materials, strict enforcement of local procurement rules, and the elimination of tax exemptions on imported printed goods. They argue that such measures would level the playing field and encourage long-term investment in domestic printing capacity.

Beyond textbooks, the sector sees potential for growth in commercial printing, packaging, and regional publishing contracts. With consistent policy support, Ghana could emerge as a competitive force in West Africa’s print industry, reducing reliance on foreign imports while creating skilled jobs. The GPPCA has praised the government’s commitment to local production, framing the textbook policy as a model for broader industrial transformation.

While challenges remain, including the need for modernized equipment and workforce training, the initiative signals a shift toward self-reliance in manufacturing. If successfully implemented, it could mark the beginning of a resurgence in Ghana’s industrial sector—one printed page at a time.