Ghana’s Kente Cloth Receives Global Geographical Indication Protection Status

Kente, Ghana’s iconic handwoven cloth, has been granted Geographical Indication (GI) status, meaning only Kente woven in Ghana can be certified as authentic on the global market.
The historic recognition provides the traditional fabric with the same level of international protection enjoyed by Champagne from France and Tequila from Mexico. The status aims to protect Ghanaian weavers from imitation products and open new economic opportunities.
For generations, Kente weaving communities in Bonwire and Adanwomase in the Ashanti Region and Agotime in the Volta Region have produced the cloth using traditional looms and age old patterns. However, artisans have watched their designs copied and mass produced abroad, with cheap imitations flooding markets.
The GI status provides legal protection to stop that exploitation. By ensuring only genuine Ghanaian Kente carries the global brand name, the country can now control quality, set fairer prices, and market the cloth as a premium export.
The economic impact could be transformative, potentially generating millions in foreign exchange and boosting tourism through cultural branding, similar to Italy’s leather goods or Japan’s kimonos. The status promises a fairer deal for weavers, many of whom are rural artisans earning modest incomes.
With Kente’s authenticity now internationally recognized, Ghanaian producers can command higher prices both locally and abroad, turning the fabric into a viable source of livelihood rather than just cultural pride. The protection puts economic value back in the hands of Ghanaians.
“This makes Kente not just another cloth but a globally protected heritage,” industry observers note.
Beyond economic gains, the move enhances Ghana’s global image as a cultural powerhouse. It sets the stage for other indigenous products, like cocoa based crafts, shea butter, and locally brewed drinks, to gain similar recognition. The status also strengthens Ghana’s cultural and tourism heritage on the global stage.
The recognition represents years of advocacy by government agencies, cultural organizations, and weaving communities to protect one of Ghana’s most recognizable cultural exports from exploitation and ensure its economic benefits reach local artisans.