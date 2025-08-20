Ghana’s Infrastructure Push Fuels Construction Cost Rise

New data reveals a squeeze on major infrastructure projects in Ghana. The cost of construction work rose by 5.3 percent this July compared to the same time last year.

This increase, reported by the Ghana Statistical Service, was primarily driven by soaring expenses in civil engineering, even as the price of building new structures actually fell.

The figures show a clear split in the sector. Civil engineering works, which include vital utility and transport projects, saw costs jump by 11.7 percent annually. The biggest pressure came from utility projects themselves, where inflation hit a steep 26.5 percent. This points to significantly higher costs for developing the country’s roads, railways, and energy infrastructure.

Costs for specialized construction activities also climbed by 8.1 percent, with finishing work and electrical installations seeing similar increases.

In stark contrast, the construction of buildings is experiencing a very different trend. This category saw prices fall by 8.3 percent, signaling much lower pressure in the residential and commercial real estate market. This drop is likely tied to softer demand for new housing and more stable prices for key building materials.

For the overall economy, the data presents a mixed picture. While the government’s push on major infrastructure is facing rising costs, there may be some relief for potential homeowners and commercial developers.