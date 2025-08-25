Ghana’s Information Commission to Launch Braille Edition of Transparency Law

The Right to Information Commission will produce special editions of Ghana’s transparency legislation to make government information more accessible to visually impaired citizens and students.

Executive Secretary Genevieve Shirley Lartey announced the initiative during preparations for the commission’s fifth anniversary events scheduled for October.

The Braille version of the Right to Information Act aims to empower persons with disabilities by ensuring they can fully exercise their constitutional rights. A separate pocket-sized booklet will help educate young people about the importance of access to information. Lartey stated these materials should be available by the end of the year, representing the commission’s commitment to inclusivity in governance.

The announcement came during the launch of anniversary activities under the theme focusing on transparency and environmental information in the digital era. Lartey highlighted the commission’s progress over the past five years in promoting accountability and citizen empowerment through its annual Right to Information Month programs and compliance enforcement efforts.

Despite these achievements, Deputy Chairperson Elizabeth Asare noted the commission faces significant challenges including financial constraints, inadequate staffing, and insufficient facilities. She reiterated the organization’s commitment to its mandate while calling for greater support from stakeholders and compliance from institutions when responding to information requests.

The anniversary celebrations will include media engagements, stakeholder conferences, and team-building activities alongside the International Day for Universal Access to Information observances. Commission leaders urged citizens and civil society organizations to continue collaborating in building a culture of openness and governmental accountability.