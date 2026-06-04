Ghana’s Inflation Rise Is Homegrown, Not Hormuz

Ghana’s latest inflation uptick is driven by domestic cost pressures rather than the Strait of Hormuz oil shock, the structure of the May price data suggests, despite global energy turmoil.

Headline inflation rose to 3.7 percent in May from 3.4 percent in April. But the composition matters more than the total. Inflation on locally produced goods climbed to 5 percent from 4.7 percent, while inflation on imported items rose only marginally, from 0.5 percent to 0.9 percent.

That gap, though small in absolute terms, is telling. If a global energy and shipping shock were the main force lifting Ghana’s prices, it would usually surface first in imported inflation through higher fuel, freight and insurance costs. Imported inflation below 1 percent suggests that pass through has so far stayed contained.

The global backdrop is dramatic. Conflict in the Middle East and disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint carrying about a fifth of the world’s oil, triggered one of the largest oil market shocks on record, sharply tightening supply and lifting prices. Brent crude climbed past 90 dollars a barrel and at points above 100 during 2026.

Yet that turmoil is not strongly visible in Ghana’s import prices. The stronger movement is coming from within the economy, pointing to production, logistics and distribution costs and local pricing dynamics rather than externally transmitted shocks.

This does not make global risks irrelevant. A deeper or prolonged disruption at Hormuz could still ripple through oil markets and eventually into Ghana’s landed costs. In the current cycle, however, the data points inward.

The pattern marks a shift from earlier years, when external shocks and a weak cedi dominated price behaviour, toward one where domestic structural factors carry more of the weight. For policymakers, that suggests the more effective levers to tame inflation may lie at home rather than abroad.