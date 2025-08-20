Ghana’s Inflation on Track for Single Digits, Says Mahama

President John Mahama has projected that Ghana’s inflation rate will fall to a single digit by the end of this year.

He expressed strong confidence in his government’s economic management during an address at an investment forum in Japan.

The President highlighted a significant drop in inflation, which had peaked at nearly 23 percent in 2024. Under his administration, that rate has been brought down to 13.7 percent through focused efforts to restore macroeconomic stability.

Mahama also pointed to recent positive developments as evidence of this turnaround. He noted that Ghana’s credit rating has already improved, moving from junk status to a B- with a stable outlook. He anticipates another upgrade in the next review cycle.

This optimistic forecast was shared with international investors as part of a broader message: Ghana is steadily rebuilding its economic foundation and regrowth momentum.