Ghana’s Inflation Drops to 18% as Mahama Targets 13% by Year-End

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a significant decline in Ghana’s inflation, from 23% in January to 18%, with expectations of further reduction to 13% by the end of the year.

Speaking during a meeting with outgoing British High Commissioner Harriet Thompson, Mahama pointed to a 5.3% GDP growth in the first quarter as evidence of economic stabilization.

“Our fiscal discipline is yielding results,” Mahama said, emphasizing the strengthening of the Ghanaian cedi and improved investor confidence. The President attributed these gains to government reforms aimed at curbing inflation and stimulating growth.

The discussion also covered Ghana’s economic partnerships, particularly with the UK in the post-Brexit era. Mahama stressed the importance of expanding trade and investment ties to sustain recovery efforts.

Ghana’s economy has faced challenges in recent years, including high inflation and currency depreciation. The latest figures suggest cautious optimism, though analysts warn that external shocks and fiscal sustainability remain key concerns.