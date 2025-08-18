Ghana’s Inflation Crisis Pushed 800,000 into Poverty, World Bank Finds

Skyrocketing inflation during Ghana’s recent economic crisis pushed over 800,000 citizens below the poverty line, a new World Bank report reveals.

Households across the nation struggled as the cost of food, transport, and other essentials surged, rapidly eroding fragile incomes. The situation became so dire that even earning $3 a day wasn’t enough for many families to meet basic needs by 2023.

The Bank’s 9th Ghana Economic Update shows the national poverty rate climbed to 40% last year, up from 39% in 2017.

This translates directly to hundreds of thousands more Ghanaians unable to afford necessities. The crisis hit the most vulnerable hardest, leaving them exposed to severe hardship.

Some relief arrived in 2024. Stronger economic growth helped nudge the poverty rate down slightly to 39.6%, reversing a portion of the previous damage. But the improvement is fragile.

Many poor Ghanaians work in agriculture or small services, sectors still growing too slowly to generate secure, well-paying jobs.

Persistent high inflation continues to gnaw away at the purchasing power of these vulnerable households.

This threatens to stall or even reverse the modest gains seen this year. At a broader measure of poverty, living on less than $4.20 per day, an estimated 57.2% of Ghanaians remain poor in 2024.

The World Bank cautions that the key challenge isn’t just growth, but its structure. Too much of Ghana’s industry relies on capital-intensive methods, using machinery instead of creating sufficient jobs for the expanding workforce.

Without significant structural reforms to boost large-scale, productive employment, poverty reduction will remain sluggish even if the overall economy grows. Creating more opportunities for decent work is seen as essential for any meaningful and lasting reduction in poverty levels.