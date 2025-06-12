Ghana’s Industry Leaders Warn Stronger Cedi Alone Won’t Lower Prices

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has cautioned that structural cost pressures continue to outweigh benefits from the cedi’s recent appreciation, preventing businesses from reducing consumer prices.

AGI National Treasurer Raphael Ayitey told Parliament’s Trade Committee that without fundamental reforms to lower production costs, currency gains may prove fleeting.

“While the cedi’s strength helps, 75% of inputs in sectors like hospitality remain imported,” Ayitey explained, citing ongoing vulnerability to global price swings. He highlighted the urgent need to revive local manufacturing capabilities, pointing to basic items like textiles where Ghana still depends heavily on imports.

The warning comes despite the cedi’s 3.5% gain against the dollar this quarter and follows Finance Minister Ato Forson’s May pledge to ban imports of locally producible goods. Industry analysts note that while central bank policies have stabilized the currency, underlying challenges – including energy costs, logistics inefficiencies, and limited industrial capacity – continue to drive up production expenses.