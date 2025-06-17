Ghana’s Industrial Sector Needs Infrastructure Boost to Accelerate Growth

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu has called for accelerated implementation of Ghana’s Big Push infrastructure program to revive industrial growth, which slowed to 3.4% in the first quarter of 2025.

Speaking during the release of quarterly GDP figures, Dr. Iddrisu noted that while the overall economy expanded by 5.3%, industrial performance declined from 6.7% growth in the same period last year, dragged down by a 22.1% contraction in oil and gas activities.

“The manufacturing subsector showed resilience with 6.6% growth, demonstrating the potential for broader industrial expansion,” Dr. Iddrisu stated. “Targeted investments in power, roads and digital infrastructure under the Big Push agenda could help Ghana achieve significantly higher industrial growth.” The program, which focuses on major public infrastructure projects, aims to remove bottlenecks and enhance private sector competitiveness.

First quarter data revealed a mixed economic picture, with agriculture rebounding strongly at 6.6% growth led by fishing and cocoa production. The services sector expanded by 5.9%, powered by double-digit growth in information and communication. Non-oil GDP growth reached 6.8%, underscoring the economy’s ongoing diversification.

Dr. Iddrisu recommended scaling up operations of the Ghana Gold Board to maximize returns from mineral resources, while advising businesses to adapt to 24-hour operations to capitalize on growing transport and ICT sectors. Households were encouraged to participate in agricultural training programs and nighttime service economy opportunities.

The statistics service’s analysis suggests Ghana’s industrial growth remains constrained by infrastructure gaps despite showing pockets of strength. Full implementation of the Big Push program could help rebalance sectoral performance and sustain the economy’s expansion momentum.