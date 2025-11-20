Ghana’s Industrial Sector Contracts 1.8 Percent in August

Ghana’s industrial sector contracted by 1.8 percent in August 2025, marking the second consecutive month of decline, according to the Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth (MIEG) released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The August figure represents a modest improvement from July’s deeper contraction of 3.1 percent but signals ongoing structural challenges within the industrial economy. Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu attributed the slowdown to falling petroleum production and reduced manufacturing activity.

Petroleum output remains the most significant factor behind the contraction. The sector’s performance shifted dramatically from August 2024, when industry expanded by 9.1 percent, to this year’s decline. The MIEG uses the same underlying data sources as quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) calculations, meaning changes in petroleum production immediately impact the monthly industrial index.

Since petroleum carries substantial weight in the industrial sector calculation, even small declines can disproportionately affect the total index. The sharp reversal in year-on-year performance reflects how lower petroleum output has pulled the sector downward.

Manufacturing output has also weakened significantly. The GSS revised July’s MIEG downward from 4.5 percent to 3.7 percent after receiving updated data that reduced earlier estimates. The revisions affected multiple sub-sectors including manufacturing, mining and quarrying, trade, accommodation and food services, and transportation and storage.

These adjustments suggest manufacturing issues have intensified over recent months rather than emerging suddenly in August. Because the MIEG relies on first-available data and is described by GSS as “less detailed and more volatile,” any drops in manufacturing activity quickly lower the overall industrial index.

The industrial contraction continues dragging down Ghana’s broader economic growth. In August, industry reduced overall growth by 0.6 percentage points while services contributed 4.1 percentage points and agriculture added 1.4 percentage points. This makes industry the only major sector pulling growth downward.

The industrial index comparison across recent years illustrates weakening momentum. The index stood at 100.2 in August 2023, surged to 109.3 in August 2024, then fell to 107.3 in August 2025. Although the sector performed strongly last year, it has since declined below that performance level.

The MIEG notes the index is not seasonally adjusted and remains sensitive to real-time production changes. With both petroleum and manufacturing underperforming, the sector cannot maintain its previous momentum.

Meanwhile, other economic sectors show resilience. The total MIEG index rose from 102.7 in August 2024 to 108.0 in August 2025, indicating broad-based economic activity growth. Agriculture expanded by 7.4 percent and services surged by 9.6 percent, both significantly outperforming industry.

The report explains that services growth is driven by expansion in information and communications technology (ICT), education, and trade. Agriculture benefits from stronger crop production, all areas showing upward trends in August.

The sustained industrial weakness raises concerns about long-term sector stability. Petroleum production remains the largest structural risk, while repeated downward revisions in manufacturing data suggest broader operational difficulties across industrial activities.