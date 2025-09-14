Ghana’s Import Dependency Undermines Cedi Stability, Economist Warns

Ghana’s persistent reliance on imports despite abundant natural resources represents a fundamental threat to currency stability that no monetary policy can overcome, according to a prominent economist.

Dr. Paul Appiah Konadu, economist and lecturer at Pentecost University, argues that Ghana’s obsession with importing goods it could produce domestically creates a self-inflicted economic wound that keeps the cedi chronically unstable.

The economist’s warning comes as Ghana’s food imports alone reached $3.25 billion in 2024, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, highlighting the massive foreign exchange drain from importing basic necessities.

“Our cedi can never be stable if we keep importing everything into the country,” Dr. Appiah Konadu told The High Street Journal, describing the situation as frustrating for many Ghanaians who see their resource-rich nation struggling with currency instability.

The irony is particularly stark in agriculture, where Ghana exports raw cocoa but imports chocolate, possesses vast arable land but imports rice and vegetables, and has livestock potential yet imports poultry. Each dollar spent on such imports chips away at the cedi’s strength while increasing living costs for ordinary citizens.

Recent data reveals the extent of import dependency across Ghana’s food system. The country imports 70 percent of its onions at a weekly cost of approximately $2 million, while food processing ingredient imports surpassed $1.24 billion in 2024, representing a 44 percent increase from the previous year.

The pattern extends beyond agriculture into energy, where Ghana drills crude oil but imports refined petroleum products, creating additional pressure on foreign exchange reserves and the local currency.

Dr. Appiah Konadu believes the solution lies in import substitution industrialization, emphasizing value addition to raw materials, strategic investment in agribusiness, and creating industries that serve both domestic consumption and export markets.

“Ghana must leverage its huge natural resource base for national development through value addition and import substitution industrialization,” he stated, arguing such approaches could simultaneously create jobs, reduce imports, and strengthen the cedi.

The economist’s analysis aligns with broader concerns about Ghana’s economic structure. Despite abundant gold, cocoa, oil, and fertile land, the country continues exporting raw materials while importing finished goods, creating a persistent trade imbalance that weakens the currency.

Government data shows that over half of Ghana’s food supply in 2024 came from imports, with items like powdered sugar worth GH₵2.37 billion and even raw cocoa beans valued at GH₵2 billion appearing among top imported food items.

The challenge extends to basic staples, where Ghana imports significant quantities of rice, wheat, and corn despite having agricultural potential to produce these crops domestically. Recent crop failures in some regions have further increased import dependency.

Dr. Appiah Konadu argues that addressing currency stability requires fundamental structural changes rather than temporary monetary interventions. Building domestic production capacity across key sectors could reduce foreign exchange demand while creating employment opportunities.

The economist emphasizes that until Ghana learns to consume what it produces domestically and utilize its natural resources more effectively, expectations of sustained cedi stability remain unrealistic.

His assessment suggests that Ghana’s currency challenges reflect deeper structural problems requiring coordinated industrial policy, agricultural investment, and strategic development planning rather than purely monetary solutions.

The warning comes as Ghana continues implementing various monetary policies to support the cedi, but Dr. Appiah Konadu maintains that without addressing the fundamental import dependency, such measures will have limited long-term effectiveness.