Ghana’s Illegal Mining Explosives Fuel Regional Security Crisis

A new report reveals Ghana’s artisanal gold mining sector has become a major source of illicit explosives circulating across West Africa, raising security concerns in conflict-prone neighboring nations.

The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime study documents how explosives intended for legal mining operations are being diverted to criminal networks and armed groups through fraudulent purchases, oversupply schemes and theft from licensed mines.

While Ghana’s Minerals and Mining Act regulates explosive use, enforcement remains weak as small-scale operators routinely bypass official channels. “Explosives are being stockpiled and sold illegally at an alarming rate,” said report co-author Dr. Gideon Ofosu-Peasah. The 2022 Appiatse disaster, where improperly stored explosives killed 13 people, demonstrated the domestic dangers of lax oversight.

More alarmingly, Ghana-sourced explosives are appearing in conflict zones across West Africa. Security analysts confirm these materials are being smuggled to Burkina Faso, Mali and other Sahel nations, where insurgents repurpose them into improvised explosive devices. The Elubo border crossing has emerged as a key smuggling route, despite occasional interdictions like the 2020 “Conquered Fist” operation that intercepted explosives bound for Burkina Faso.

Security consultant Richard Kumadoe warns current border controls remain inadequate. “Terror groups can and will exploit this gap if we don’t act swiftly,” he said, emphasizing the need for stronger supply chain monitoring. As regional conflicts edge closer to Ghana’s borders, experts say the country risks becoming both supplier and target unless it strengthens explosive tracking and cross-border security cooperation.

The findings underscore how Ghana’s booming gold mining sector, while economically vital, carries unintended security consequences that now demand urgent regional attention.