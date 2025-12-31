Ghana’s IGF Capping Policy Emerges as Growing Revenue Generator

Government agencies’ surplus earnings are increasingly becoming a vital, yet underreported, contributor to national coffers as the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) Capping Policy continues to expand its footprint in Ghana’s revenue mobilisation strategy.

The policy is expected to yield GH¢329.6 million to the 2026 budget, according to Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson during his budget presentation to Parliament on November 13, 2025.

While major taxes like Value Added Tax and Corporate Income Tax frequently dominate fiscal discussions, the capping policy has quietly become a significant supplementary revenue stream by redirecting agency surpluses from institutional coffers into the national Consolidated Fund.

Understanding the Capping Mechanism

The capping policy operates on a straightforward principle borrowed from household economics. Government agencies such as the Passport Office, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), and Gaming Commission collect substantial fees for services rendered to citizens and businesses.

Under previous arrangements, these agencies retained virtually all earnings for their operational needs. The capping framework introduced a requirement that once an agency covers its approved operational costs, a predetermined portion of surplus earnings must flow into the Consolidated Fund rather than remaining with the collecting institution.

This surplus then becomes available for broader national priorities, including flagship programmes like Free Primary Healthcare, the School Feeding initiative, and the Big Push infrastructure agenda.

Revenue Performance and Projections

Ghana is poised to close 2025 with Internally Generated Funds reaching GH¢21.05 billion, representing 130 percent of the original annual target. This exceptional performance stems from improved collections by state owned entities and enhanced service fee collection systems.

The 2026 budget projects non tax revenue at GH¢20.9 billion, representing about 7.8 percent of domestic revenue. Of this amount, GH¢18.2 billion will be retained by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to support operations, while GH¢2.8 billion will be lodged into the Consolidated Fund.

The IGF Capping Policy’s GH¢329.6 million contribution for 2026 represents additional revenue generated through more rigorous enforcement of surplus transfer requirements, beyond the standard lodgements already programmed into agency budgets.

Comparison with Traditional Taxation

The capping policy’s advantage lies in its non burdensome nature for ordinary citizens. Unlike introducing new taxes or raising existing rates, the policy simply ensures fees already paid by Ghanaians for specific services are deployed more efficiently across the entire economy.

When citizens pay for passport renewals, driver’s license applications, or business registrations, those fees initially fund the operations of the relevant agency. The capping policy then captures surpluses that exceed operational needs and channels them toward hospitals, roads, and schools that benefit everyone, not merely the agency’s direct clientele.

Recent reforms under the Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment Act have sharpened this approach. The amendment approved in April 2025 allows agencies to retain a higher share of internally generated funds to incentivise revenue collection efforts, while maintaining disciplined transfers to central government.

Sector Specific Applications

The uncapping of the National Health Insurance Fund represents a related but distinct application of fund reallocation principles. By removing the cap on NHIS resources, government enabled the scheme to clear massive arrears owed to hospitals and launch the Free Primary Healthcare initiative without requiring budget transfers that would strain other sectors.

Similarly, rigorous application of capping principles has enabled agencies with strong revenue generation capacity to modernise operations through technology investments and process improvements, while simultaneously contributing more to national development.

Accountability and Transparency Mechanisms

The Ministry of Finance has introduced a Compliance League Table system to rank public institutions based on their adherence to capping policy requirements and submission of quarterly Commitment Control Reports through the Internal Audit Agency.

This innovation aims to prevent agencies from accumulating idle cash balances that could encourage wasteful spending or reduce transparency. When excess funds flow to the Consolidated Fund, they become subject to Parliamentary oversight and Auditor General scrutiny, strengthening financial governance.

State owned enterprises contributing significantly to the dividend pool include profitable entities in telecommunications, banking, energy distribution, and ports operations. Their improved financial performance reflects both economic recovery and operational improvements implemented under new management structures.

Balancing Operational Needs and National Priorities

Critics of aggressive capping occasionally express concern that agencies might lose operational flexibility if surplus retention becomes too restrictive. However, government maintains that approved budgets adequately fund core functions, and that retained surpluses simply prevent accumulation of resources that agencies struggle to deploy effectively.

The policy framework includes provisions for agencies to justify additional resource needs through the annual budgeting process, ensuring that legitimate operational requirements receive consideration without allowing unproductive cash hoarding.

Sustainability and Future Outlook

Economic analysts note that sustained IGF growth requires continued improvements in service delivery, enhanced revenue collection systems, and strong performance by state owned enterprises. Digital payment platforms and improved revenue management systems have contributed to better collection rates across government agencies.

However, maintaining 130 percent achievement rates may prove challenging in subsequent years. The 2025 windfall partly reflects pent up demand following economic recovery and one time factors including improved compliance and enhanced enforcement mechanisms.

The capping policy represents a pragmatic approach to domestic revenue mobilisation that avoids imposing additional financial burdens on citizens while extracting greater value from government’s existing revenue streams. As Ghana continues fiscal consolidation under International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme commitments, such innovative revenue management techniques complement traditional tax reforms in building sustainable public finances.