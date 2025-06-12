Ghana’s ICT Sector Leads Economic Growth With 13.1% Q1 Expansion

Ghana’s information and communication technology sector emerged as the fastest-growing segment of the economy in the first quarter of 2025, recording 13.1% year-on-year growth according to Ghana Statistical Service data.

This robust performance helped drive the nation’s overall GDP expansion of 5.3%, with ICT serving as the primary growth engine within the services sector which now accounts for 46.8% of economic output.

The sector’s strong showing reflects accelerating digital adoption across multiple fronts, including mobile technology penetration, fintech solutions, e-commerce platforms and digital public services. This technological integration is transforming traditional sectors like agriculture, healthcare and logistics through improved productivity and operational efficiency.

Industry analysts attribute the growth to several key factors: surging demand for digital skills in the job market, increased business reliance on technology solutions, and consumer expectations for accessible digital services. The government’s digital inclusion programs, including the One Million Coders initiative and Girls in ICT campaign, are creating a pipeline of tech talent to sustain this expansion.

As Ghana continues its digital transformation, the ICT sector’s performance signals the country’s potential to establish itself as West Africa’s premier technology hub. With proper policy support and sustained investment, this growth trajectory could position digital services as a long-term driver of economic development and employment creation.