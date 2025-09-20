Ghana’s HIV Prevalence Drops to 1.5 Percent

Ghana’s Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) prevalence has declined significantly to 1.5 percent, marking substantial progress from 2.5 percent recorded two decades ago, according to Hector Sucilla Perez, Country Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

Speaking at the 13th Annual Scientific Conference organized by the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) in collaboration with the University of Ghana Medical Laboratory Science Students’ Association (UG-MELSSA), Perez emphasized that despite this progress, Ghana recorded over 15,000 new HIV infections in 2024 alone.

The conference, themed “Breaking the silence, building hope, empowering communities to take action against HIV/AIDS,” highlighted both achievements and persistent challenges in Ghana’s fight against the epidemic.

Perez revealed concerning trends among young people, stating that one in every four new HIV infections occurs among youth. This demographic pattern underscores the urgent need for targeted prevention strategies addressing younger populations who remain disproportionately affected.

Ghana’s decline in new infections between 2021 and 2024 reached 32 percent, falling short of the global target of 90 percent reduction by 2025. The gap indicates significant work remains to meet international HIV elimination goals despite overall progress in prevalence reduction.

The UNAIDS official acknowledged Ghana’s introduction of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for people at substantial risk but emphasized that scientific interventions alone cannot solve the epidemic. He called for cultural shifts led by young people toward positive, healthy, and safe behaviors.

Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin, President of the Ghana HIV/AIDS Network, identified stigma and discrimination as major obstacles to effective HIV management. He highlighted a particularly troubling consequence where HIV-positive mothers fail to provide necessary medication to their children due to stigma concerns.

“There are mothers diagnosed positive who, because of stigma, fail to give medication to their children, resulting in child infections with many dying under five or growing up with the virus,” Ortsin explained, illustrating how social barriers directly translate into preventable health outcomes.

Current World Bank data indicates Ghana’s HIV prevalence among adults aged 15-49 stood at 1.7 percent in 2022, while more recent UNAIDS estimates suggest the figure has dropped to 1.5 percent. This downward trajectory represents significant public health progress from peak prevalence levels in previous decades.

Ghana faces pressure to achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 target by 2025, requiring 95 percent of people living with HIV to know their status, 95 percent of diagnosed individuals to receive treatment, and 95 percent of those on treatment to achieve viral suppression.

Recent research suggests Ghana may struggle to meet these ambitious targets without improved access to newer, more effective antiretroviral treatments. Current treatment protocols may prove insufficient for achieving epidemic elimination by 2030 without pharmaceutical improvements.

The government’s strategic approach includes multisectoral collaboration across ministries covering education, environment, and women’s affairs, alongside state and local government agencies. Officials emphasize building health system resilience while reducing dependence on international partners.

Survey results continue guiding intervention planning and strategy development for improving national HIV/AIDS programs. The focus on evidence-based approaches reflects lessons learned from decades of epidemic response efforts.

Ghana’s position as host country for the 23rd International Conference on AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) in Africa (ICASA) from December 3-8, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre, underscores the nation’s leadership role in regional HIV response efforts.

The medical laboratory science community plays a crucial role in HIV testing, monitoring, and treatment support. GAMLS continues advocating for professional development and improved laboratory infrastructure essential for epidemic response.

Prevention efforts increasingly target key populations experiencing higher infection rates, including young people who account for significant proportions of new cases. Behavioral interventions complement biomedical approaches like PrEP to create comprehensive prevention strategies.

Community engagement remains essential for addressing stigma and discrimination that undermine treatment adherence and prevention efforts. Success stories demonstrate that combining scientific interventions with social change creates sustainable epidemic responses.

Ghana’s HIV journey from 2.5 percent to 1.5 percent prevalence demonstrates that significant progress is possible through sustained commitment, evidence-based interventions, and community engagement. However, persistent challenges among youth populations and stigma-related barriers require continued attention to achieve elimination goals by 2030.