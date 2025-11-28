Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK Celebrates Inna Mariam Patty’s Call to the Bar at Lincoln’s Inn

Distinguished Ghanaian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and now barrister Inna Mariam Patty was officially called to the Bar of England and Wales on Tuesday, 25th November 2025, at the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn. Patty graduated with Distinction from the University of Law, marking a remarkable milestone in her academic and professional journey.

The Call ceremony and the private celebratory dinner drew an exceptional gathering of dignitaries, family members, and guests who travelled from Ghana, Dubai, Uganda, South Africa, and across the United Kingdom to honour her accomplishment.

A notable moment of the evening was the attendance and tribute by Her Excellency Mrs. Zita Benson, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom & Ireland, Permanent Representative to the IMO, accompanied by her husband, Mr. Bobby Benson.

In her address, H.E. Mrs. Benson praised Miss Patty’s trajectory and impact, stating:

“I am immensely proud of Inna. I have followed her journey since her days as Miss Ghana and watched her champion women’s empowerment with passion, commitment, and grace. Her work has uplifted countless young women and inspired many more. Seeing her achieve this milestone—called to the Bar with Distinction—is deeply fulfilling. And let me say this clearly: the sky is not the limit for Inna. Who knows? One day she could be Ghana’s Chief Justice—or even President. Her potential knows no bounds.”

The distinguished guests in attendance included:

• Ambassador Youssif Patty and Mrs. Jameelah Patty, proud parents of Miss Patty

• Her siblings and cousins

• Mr. Kwabena Osei-Danquah, Chief of Staff, Commonwealth Secretariat, London

• Ms. Eileen Baguma, HR & Corporate Affairs Director, EACOP Uganda

• Ms. Philippa Pepera, CEO, Pippa’s Health Centre, Accra

• Mrs. Vangie Mari Patty, Regional Engineering Manager, Puma Energy;

• Nana Yaa Serwa Sarpong, General Manager, EIB Network; Founder & President, Women in Sustainability Africa.

Reflecting on the honour of being called to the Bar, Patty shared:

“This milestone is a continuation of my purpose—to use law as a tool for empowerment, justice, and social impact, especially for children, women and vulnerable communities.”

Before pursuing law, Patty established herself as a transformative leader in Ghana. As CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana Ltd and Chairwoman of the Miss Ghana Foundation, she led impactful initiatives in education, healthcare, and community development, including:

• Scholarships for over 40 students

• Water projects in northern Ghana

• Life-changing medical support for children with scoliosis through FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital

• National advocacy campaigns with UNAIDS

Her achievements have earned her several awards, including:

• Overall African Woman Achiever (CSR Consultant), African Women Awards 2023

• Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana, Avance Media 2023

• International Arch of Europe Award (2017)

Patty’s Call to the Bar marks a new chapter—strengthening her capacity to combine law, leadership, philanthropy, and advocacy for national development.

About Inna Mariam Patty

Inna Mariam Patty is a Ghanaian business executive, lawyer, and philanthropist. She is CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana Limited, Chairwoman of the Miss Ghana Foundation, and a Board Member of FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital. Patty holds an MSc in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and a GDL & BPC with Distinction from the University of Law.