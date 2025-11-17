Ghana’s Health Sector on Life Support — Stakeholders Demand Structural Reform

According to health experts, Ghana’s healthcare system is facing a severe crisis, driven by systemic inefficiencies, decaying infrastructure, and persistent policy mismanagement.

Speaking at the Achimota Speaks Forum under the theme “Healthcare or Deathcare”, the panel of specialists called for urgent, strategic, and long-term reforms to rescue the health sector from what they describe as “chronic dysfunction.”

The Achimota Speaks platform brings together thought leaders to examine pressing national issues and propose actionable solutions for policy transformation.

System ‘Barely Functional’ — Dr. Teddy Totimeh

Neurosurgeon Dr. Teddy Totimeh delivered a sobering assessment of Ghana’s medical infrastructure, arguing that the system is “barely functional” in delivering life-saving care, particularly for emergencies such as strokes and road traffic accidents.

“Ghana has one of the highest road traffic accident mortalities in the world. We are losing young, economically active people every day because our trauma and stroke systems are underdeveloped,” he said.

He noted that although some hospitals may have medical supplies, “survival chances are still almost zero in certain facilities because they lack the necessary equipment and expertise.”

Dr. Totimeh revealed that most stroke cases in Ghana are hemorrhagic, requiring intensive surgical and critical care, yet the country lacks adequate neurosurgeons, intensive care units, and diagnostic tools.

“Some hospitals still struggle to access even a single functional CT scan. We have not expanded our ICU capacity in decades,” he lamented.

He further raised alarm over the continuous exodus of trained medical professionals seeking better working conditions abroad, leaving behind an overstretched workforce.

“We must build a stronger ecosystem that supports specialized care and rewards expertise,” he emphasized.

‘Our Problem Is Priorities, Not Money’ — Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby

Former NHIA CEO Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby echoed his concerns, pointing to political interference, misallocation of resources, and poor policy commitment as major setbacks.

“Our biggest problem is not always money it’s our priorities. We sacrifice good policies for political expediency. Funds meant for health insurance and essential services are often diverted or reduced, leaving hospitals underfunded and citizens underserved,” she stated.

She criticized the pattern of investing in “shiny new buildings with nothing inside” instead of equipment, skilled personnel, and maintenance the elements she said make a health system functional.

Dr. Dsane-Selby urged policymakers to tackle inefficiencies within the public health sector, stressing that productivity gaps undermine patient care.

“Doctors are working, but system inefficiencies prevent patients from receiving the care they deserve. We must fix that gap,” she said.

She added that while Ghana has made progress against infectious diseases, the country is now battling rising non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and stroke — conditions that require long-term, coordinated management and patient responsibility.

“We need a new kind of partnership between the health system and citizens, where prevention matters and care remains consistent and reliable,” she noted.

Agenda 111 Criticized as Wasteful and Misguided

Adding to the discussion, William Delali Ofori, CEO of Chiron Health Consult, described Ghana’s health infrastructure planning as “misguided and wasteful,” singling out the government’s Agenda 111 project as “a travesty of justice.”

“It was wrong-headed to attempt building 111 hospitals without first fixing the fundamentals,” he said.

“In a country where most hospitals lack basic equipment and critical personnel, what sense does it make to build new structures when existing ones cannot function?”

He highlighted troubling statistics, including that less than 4% of Ghanaian women have ever undergone cervical cancer screening, and the country has fewer than five paediatric neurologists nationwide.

“The real problem is not the number of buildings, but the failure of the system to deliver quality care,” he stressed.

A Call for Systemic Reform

All the speakers agreed that Ghana’s healthcare crisis extends beyond medical challenges to deeper structural issues — weak data systems, inadequate inter-hospital coordination, and limited investments in research, technology, and specialized training.

Dr. Totimeh urged the government and public to “rethink healthcare as a national investment, not a cost,” warning that “without healthcare, there can be no productive economy.”

He cautioned that Ghana cannot continue losing both patients and skilled professionals to preventable causes and poor system management.