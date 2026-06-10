Ghana’s Gyakie Appears on “Call Me” From Camisa 10

Gyakie continues to strengthen her international presence with a feature on “Call Me,” a new song by Mavo that forms part of Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho’s album Camisa 10.

The collaboration marks another significant milestone in Gyakie’s flourishing career as she lends her signature vocals and melodic flair to the record, further showcasing her ability to connect with audiences beyond Africa.

Over the years, Gyakie has steadily built a reputation as one of Ghana’s most successful musical exports, earning recognition across the continent and internationally through hit records and high-profile collaborations.

Her appearance on “Call Me” adds yet another global achievement to her growing catalogue. iPhone DJ served as co-producer, while KJ Spio played a key role in facilitating the collaboration between Mavo and Gyakie.

Flip The Music Gyakie’s record label also contributed to the coordination of the project, further enhancing its growing recognition. The partnership presents an opportunity for Gyakie to reach an even wider audience through a project associated with one of football’s most celebrated figures.

As Camisa 10 garners attention from football and music fans around the world, Gyakie’s contribution to “Call Me” is expected to further cement her status as one of Africa’s leading voices on the global music scene.