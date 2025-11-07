Ghana’s Gold Reserve Strategy: Promises and Pitfalls

Ghana has doubled down on its belief in a shiny solution. The Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) latest figures reveal that national gold reserves reached 38.04 tonnes by the end of October 2025, reflecting a continued quiet accumulation meant to harden the spine of the cedi in turbulent economic times.

On the surface, it sounds like elegant economics. But beneath the polish lies a series of questions about efficiency, transparency, and real impact.

The logic unfolds simply enough. Ghana exports billions in gold annually, yet comes home with a domestic currency that too often bows before the US dollar. If more gold production can be converted into reserves held locally, perhaps the cedi will have something sturdier behind it than hope and prayer. Gold is considered neutral money. It doesn’t respond to political tweets, International Monetary Fund (IMF) mood swings, or sudden shocks in global finance. So the case seems tidy: protect the cedi and reduce dependency on foreign currency by anchoring economic credibility in something Ghana actually produces.

The Bank of Ghana’s market data, released on November 5, 2025, shows total gold holdings have increased by more than 35 percent compared to the 28.1 tonnes recorded in October 2024. According to the data, total gold holdings stood at 30.53 tonnes in December 2024, meaning approximately 7.51 tonnes were added between January and October this year. The BoG attributed this growth to its Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, launched in June 2021 to strengthen the reserve position by diversifying holdings through direct purchases from locally licensed mining companies.

Yet the world of finance rarely rewards neat narratives. Accumulating gold is expensive. Managing it requires impeccable governance. And the mere presence of gold in a vault doesn’t automatically translate into cheaper fuel or lower food prices in Kasoa. For the strategy to work, two conditions must hold true. First, the market must believe the reserves are genuinely accessible for defending the cedi, not gold trapped behind diplomatic speeches or creative accounting. Second, reserves must grow at a pace that outstrips the risks being countered. Inflation doesn’t wait for central bank press releases.

The big picture concern is this: Ghana’s economic shocks are rarely triggered by speculation about gold holdings. They’re triggered by fiscal leaks, arrears, energy sector debts, foreign currency dependent imports, and the structural mismatch between what the country produces and what it consumes. Gold reserves may steady a swaying ship, but they don’t repair the hole in the hull.

Still, there’s a rational argument for the path being taken. In a moment when currencies worldwide are buffeted by geopolitical storms, increasing reserve buffers reduces vulnerability. It sends a signal that Ghana’s stability is not entirely outsourced to Washington, Beijing, or London. And for once, the country is trying to leverage its natural endowment for financial security rather than public relations.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, recently reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to preserving and growing total international reserves. He emphasized that the move should help firmly stabilize the cedi. Market analysts have argued that Ghana’s relatively weak reserve position previously encouraged speculation against the cedi. The current buildup, they suggest, strengthens the Bank of Ghana’s hand in maintaining currency stability and curbing speculative activities in the foreign exchange market.

The success of this strategy, however, depends on discipline. Who gets to sell gold to the central bank and at what price? How is it verified that every ounce being counted truly belongs to the state? What guardrails exist to prevent today’s protection plan from becoming tomorrow’s scandal?

Under the programme structure, all large scale mining companies are required to sell 20 percent of their refined gold to the Bank of Ghana. Licensed small scale miners are obliged to offer their entire gold output to the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), through which the government exercises its pre-emptory right to purchase gold in accordance with the Minerals and Mining Act. Rather than purchasing gold in US dollars, the Bank of Ghana makes all payments under the programme in Ghana cedis. This arrangement conserves scarce foreign exchange by reducing demand for US dollars.

First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Zakari Mumuni, recently stated at the CONVERGE ’25 conference in London that when the programme was first introduced, the Bank of Ghana held just about 8.74 tonnes of gold. As of July 2025, that figure had climbed to an impressive 34.40 tonnes. He noted that the programme has helped stabilize the cedi and ease inflation, and has improved the country’s credit profile from restrictive default to B minus with a stable outlook in June 2025, boosting investor confidence.

Financial experts have raised concerns about risks accompanying the strategy. Professor Williams Peprah, Associate Professor of Finance at Andrews University in the United States, cautioned that while the current situation appears positive, Ghana faces exposure to price volatility. Gold prices depend on global interest rates, inflation expectations, geopolitics, and investor sentiment, all of which can shift the price pendulum abruptly. Today’s record highs could easily give way to sharp falls if circumstances change.

Between January and October 2025, a careful examination of the data reveals that in some cases, the amount of gold reserves added by the Bank of Ghana on a month to month basis increased by more than 4 percent. The initiative forms part of broader measures by the Bank of Ghana to reduce over reliance on the US dollar. The Central Bank had previously raised concerns about Ghana’s low gold reserves and stressed the need to improve the situation to strengthen the country’s external position.

A strong gold reserve can support the cedi, but only if the real gold is matched by real reforms. Otherwise, like many well decorated policies in Ghana’s history, it will shine briefly, win applause, and still fail to change the daily exchange rate board in Osu. Gold alone cannot rescue the economy. But intelligently deployed, it can buy time. And time, if used well, is more valuable than any mineral.