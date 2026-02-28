Ghana’s Gold Reserve Bet Aligns With a Global Central Bank Rush

Ghana’s decision to anchor its reserve accumulation strategy around gold arrives at a moment when the world’s central banks are collectively executing the most aggressive shift toward bullion in more than half a century, placing the West African country’s new policy framework squarely within a structural realignment reshaping sovereign reserve management from Warsaw to Beijing.

President John Dramani Mahama told Parliament on Friday during his 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) that rising global gold prices over the next three years present Ghana with an opportunity to build an economic buffer capable of withstanding external shocks, strengthen the cedi, and improve living standards. The remarks came one day after Parliament approved the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP), a gold-backed framework that sets a target of 15 months of import cover by the end of 2028, up from the current 5.7 months.

Ghana is not alone in this calculation. According to the World Gold Council, central banks worldwide purchased 863 tonnes of gold in 2025, the third consecutive year of purchases significantly above the 2010 to 2021 annual average of 473 tonnes. A survey conducted by the Council found that 95 percent of central bank respondents expected global official gold reserves to increase over the next 12 months, the highest level of optimism recorded in the survey’s eight-year history. Emerging market institutions have been particularly active, with the National Bank of Kazakhstan setting a national record by adding 57 tonnes in 2025 alone, and the National Bank of Poland accumulating 95 tonnes across the year to become the single largest reported official buyer globally.

The momentum is being driven by two converging forces: sustained geopolitical uncertainty and a deliberate shift away from dependence on the United States dollar as the primary reserve asset. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has noted that the dollar’s share of disclosed global foreign exchange reserves has fallen below 60 percent for eleven consecutive quarters, reaching a 30-year low. In that environment, gold has increasingly been treated not as a legacy relic but as a neutral, counterparty-free store of value that no government can sanction, freeze, or debase.

For Ghana, the strategic logic is reinforced by the country’s position as one of Africa’s largest gold producers. The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), established under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025, generated approximately $10 billion in foreign exchange in 2025 at an operational cost of $214 million, a cost-to-revenue ratio that Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson contrasted sharply with the Eurobond borrowing model used between 2018 and 2021, which generated comparable foreign exchange inflows but at an interest cost of roughly $2.5 billion over that period. Under GANRAP, GoldBod is mandated to purchase a minimum of 3.02 tonnes of gold per week, drawing at least 2.45 tonnes from the artisanal and small-scale mining sector and at least 0.57 tonnes from large-scale producers.

The timing of the policy is also shaped by where gold prices are heading. J.P. Morgan Global Research is forecasting average gold prices of $5,055 per ounce in the final quarter of 2026, rising to approximately $5,400 per ounce by the end of 2027. Those projections, if realised, would significantly increase the dollar value of each tonne Ghana purchases today, compounding the reserve accumulation effect that GANRAP is designed to deliver.

The Iran conflict that erupted this week is adding a further layer of near-term urgency to that outlook. Gold prices have strengthened as investors hedge against tail risk from the Middle East, and analysts note that sustained geopolitical instability historically accelerates central bank demand for bullion precisely because it reinforces doubts about the stability of dollar-denominated assets.

The structural risks are not absent. An opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, noted on Saturday that Ghana’s reserve improvement has been driven significantly by elevated global gold prices rather than policy-induced structural change, warning that a commodity the government does not control remains a foundation built on external conditions. That critique is consistent with broader caution from reserve managers globally: the World Gold Council noted that elevated valuations prompted more measured buying in some quarters of 2025, as institutions weighed the opportunity cost of accumulating an asset that had already risen more than 55 percent in that year alone.

For a gold-producing country with a formalising artisanal sector, a parliament-approved oversight framework, and a dedicated export board already generating substantial foreign exchange, the alignment between Ghana’s domestic policy and the prevailing direction of global reserve management is unusually direct. Whether it translates into the macroeconomic insulation GANRAP promises will depend as much on what gold does in international markets as on how consistently the policy is executed at home.