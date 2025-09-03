Ghana’s Gold-for-Oil Program Faces Political Dilemma as Economic Pressure Mounts

Ghana’s current government faces mounting pressure to revive the Gold-for-Oil policy it previously criticized, as monthly petroleum import costs exceed $400 million and strain the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Energy analyst Kwadwo Poku argues that the National Democratic Congress administration finds itself in an uncomfortable position, wanting to continue the program introduced by the previous New Patriotic Party government but reluctant to embrace a policy it heavily opposed while in opposition.

The Gold-for-Oil initiative, launched in late 2022, was designed to stabilize Ghana’s cedi currency and control domestic fuel prices by using the country’s gold reserves to purchase petroleum products, reducing dependence on US dollar transactions for energy imports.

Speaking to 3Business on Tuesday, Poku highlighted the ongoing economic challenges facing Ghana’s energy sector. “The previous government came up with good solutions. A ruling party now, the NDC, bastardized that idea. As we speak, they wish they can do Gold-for-Oil, but they can’t because they bastardized it,” he stated.

The analyst emphasized that petroleum imports continue to represent a significant drain on Ghana’s economy, with monthly fuel import requirements exceeding $400 million. This creates substantial pressure on the Bank of Ghana to secure foreign exchange, contributing to currency volatility and inflationary pressures.

Ghana’s energy import bill has historically been one of the largest components of the country’s foreign exchange expenditure, often accounting for a significant portion of export earnings. The Gold-for-Oil program was conceived as a mechanism to reduce this burden by leveraging domestic gold production.

The policy’s implementation involved using refined gold to purchase petroleum products directly from suppliers, bypassing traditional dollar-denominated transactions. Proponents argued this approach would preserve foreign currency reserves while providing price stability for consumers.

However, the program faced criticism from opposition parties during its introduction, with concerns raised about transparency, implementation costs, and potential impacts on gold export revenues. Critics questioned whether the policy would deliver promised benefits or create new economic distortions.

Poku urged the current government to reconsider its stance despite previous political positions. “There is nothing wrong with saying I got it wrong and going back to what was done before to get it right,” he argued, suggesting pragmatic policy adoption over political considerations.

The analyst warned that the government’s current approach to currency management is unsustainable and predicted negative consequences if alternative solutions are not implemented. His comments reflect broader concerns about Ghana’s foreign exchange challenges and energy security.

Ghana’s experience with the Gold-for-Oil program illustrates the complex intersection of economic policy and political positioning, where potentially beneficial initiatives may face resistance due to partisan considerations rather than technical merits.

The ongoing debate highlights the challenges facing African economies in managing commodity export revenues while meeting essential import requirements, particularly in the energy sector where price volatility can significantly impact economic stability.