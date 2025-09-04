Ghana’s Gig Economy Revolution Demands Digital Skills Training, UNICEF Study Reveals

Young Ghanaians are transforming the nation’s employment landscape through gig work, but lack the digital and financial literacy skills needed to turn side hustles into sustainable businesses, according to a new UNICEF study.

The assessment, funded by UNICEF Ghana, reveals a critical mismatch between the skills employers require and those that job seekers possess in the Ashanti Region, where the gig economy has evolved from casual side work into a primary employment source for youth.

The comprehensive study titled “Skills Supply and Demand Side Assessment: A Situation Analysis of the Ashanti Region” was conducted by Step Innovations Africa on behalf of UNICEF Ghana with Generation Unlimited funding. The Ashanti Region was chosen for the pilot study because of its economic significance and population size – home to over 5.4 million people and the country’s second-most populated region.

From ride-hailing platforms like Uber and Bolt to food delivery services and e-commerce ventures, digital work opportunities are expanding faster than traditional education can adapt. Young people eagerly embrace these opportunities, yet most lack the technical expertise and financial knowledge to transform their gigs into profitable enterprises.

The study identifies an urgent need for investment in digital business operations and financial literacy training. Without these skills, young workers risk remaining on the periphery of the digital marketplace, missing opportunities for income stability and long-term growth.

This initiative addresses systemic issues within Ghana’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, as well as youth unemployment, skills mismatches, and inequitable access to training opportunities. The research aims to align TVET programs with evolving 21st-century workforce demands.

UNICEF recommends integrating digital and financial literacy into Ghana’s TVET and tertiary programs to unlock the gig economy’s full potential. Essential training areas include budgeting, savings, taxation, online business tools, and customer management – skills that would help young people transition from informal hustles to structured, profitable enterprises.

Significant gaps were identified in curriculum misalignment, where curricula often fail to match current market needs. The study reveals an oversupply of workers in certain trades alongside critical shortages in others, particularly in emerging digital sectors.

The expansion of e-commerce and remote work opportunities creates growing demand for skilled workers in logistics, e-commerce management, and online business operations. As the region becomes a hub for ride-sharing and delivery services, these skills gaps become increasingly problematic for both workers and employers.

For Ghana, battling high youth unemployment rates, the gig economy presents both opportunity and challenge. The digital revolution offers unprecedented access to income-generating activities, yet without proper preparation, young people may struggle to capitalize on these opportunities effectively.

The study will inform evidence-based policy decisions and strategic interventions to improve the quality and relevance of TVET education, potentially reshaping how Ghana prepares its youth for the digital economy.

The findings highlight a broader trend across Africa, where electronic retailing has become the most prevalent form of informal youth employment, including selling mobile airtime, SIM cards and data bundles. Ghana’s experience reflects similar challenges and opportunities across the continent.

Success in riding the digital wave requires immediate action to bridge the skills gap. Investment in comprehensive digital literacy and financial management training could transform Ghana’s gig economy from a collection of informal activities into a robust employment sector capable of supporting sustainable livelihoods for thousands of young Ghanaians.

The study’s recommendations extend beyond individual skill development to systemic educational reform, emphasizing the need for dynamic curricula that evolve with market demands and technological advancement.