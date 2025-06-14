Ghana’s GH¢1 Fuel Levy May Need Seven Years to Clear Energy Debt

Ghana’s new GH¢1 per liter energy levy could require seven years to fully settle the country’s $3.1 billion energy sector debt, according to analysis by the Centre for Economic Research and Policy Analysis (CERPA).

The policy brief projects the tax will generate approximately GH¢5.7 billion annually under optimal conditions, totaling GH¢9 billion by December 2026 – just 24% of the GH¢38 billion total debt at current exchange rates.

“While this levy represents progress, our calculations show it would take until 2032 to eliminate the debt assuming perfect implementation,” CERPA stated in the report. The think tank cautioned that three major variables could derail projections: fuel consumption volatility tied to economic conditions or energy alternatives, exchange rate fluctuations affecting dollar-denominated obligations, and persistent sector inefficiencies including governance challenges.

The energy debt stems primarily from unpaid capacity charges and excess generation costs owed to Independent Power Producers. While the International Monetary Fund supports the levy as a credible solution, CERPA emphasizes that without transparent monitoring and anti-corruption safeguards, the policy may fail to achieve its intended impact.

Ghana’s energy sector reforms face mounting scrutiny as the cedi’s stability and consumer fuel demand remain unpredictable factors. The success of this fiscal measure will depend on sustained economic conditions rarely seen in emerging markets over seven-year periods.