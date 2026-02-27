Ghana’s GDP Crosses US$113bn as Mahama Declares Economy Reset Complete

President John Dramani Mahama has told Parliament that Ghana’s economy has crossed the $113 billion mark, placing the country among the top 10 largest economies on the African continent, as he used his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) to declare the first year of his economic reset a success.

Delivering the address to the 9th Parliament in Accra on Friday, February 27, 2026, Mahama presented a sweeping set of economic indicators to support his claim that Ghana had turned a corner after one of its most severe fiscal crises in recent memory.

“Today, I can say with confidence: Ghana is back. Ghana is working again and is open for business,” he told lawmakers.

Debt, inflation and the cedi

Among the headline figures, the President reported that Ghana’s public debt fell by GH¢82.1 billion, dropping from 61.8 percent to 45.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), which he described as one of the sharpest reductions in the country’s history. The government also settled a US$709 million Eurobond ahead of schedule, completing US$1.4 billion in total debt service for 2025.

The country’s three major credit rating agencies, Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P, have all upgraded Ghana’s credit ratings, the first triple upgrade in years.

On inflation, Mahama reported that the rate fell from 23.5 percent at the end of 2024 to 3.8 percent by January 2026, over 13 consecutive months of decline. Food inflation dropped by 26.6 percentage points over the same period. Petrol prices fell from GH¢15.20 to GH¢10.70 per litre, recently dipping below GH¢10 for the first time in several years.

The cedi appreciated by 40.7 percent against the United States dollar, 30.9 percent against the pound sterling, and 24 percent against the euro.

Jobs, poverty and reserves

President Mahama cited Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) data showing that over one million Ghanaians found employment between the first and third quarters of 2025, while approximately 950,000 people exited multidimensional poverty over the same period. Interest rates have dropped from above 30 percent to approximately 18 percent.

Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves now stand at $13.8 billion, covering 5.7 months of imports, supported partly by the formalisation of gold exports through the Ghana Gold Board, which increased recorded artisanal and small-scale mining sector exports from 63.6 to 103 tonnes.

By December 2025, the current account recorded a surplus of $9.1 billion, representing 8.1 percent of GDP, up sharply from $1.5 billion, or 1.8 percent of GDP, a year earlier. Remittances from Ghanaians abroad reached a historic high of $7.8 billion in 2025.

Average growth at 6.1 percent

The President said average GDP growth for the first three quarters of 2025 stood at 6.1 percent, while the primary surplus reached 2.6 percent of GDP, exceeding the 1.5 percent target. The fiscal deficit closed at 3.1 percent, below the projected 3.8 percent.

On tax reform, Mahama confirmed the abolition of the E-Levy, Betting Tax, and Emission Tax, along with a reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate from 21.9 percent to 20 percent and a raising of the VAT threshold to GH¢750,000. He said these combined reforms had effectively returned GH¢6 billion to households and businesses.

He also presented a new Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy, laid before Parliament on February 25, 2026, targeting a build-up of international reserves to cover 15 months of imports by the end of 2028.

Cocoa and the road ahead

On cocoa, Mahama acknowledged the pain of the recent producer price cut from GH¢3,625 to GH¢2,587 per 64-kilogramme bag, describing it as a painful but necessary step to avoid repeating the borrowing-fuelled expenditure patterns that triggered the 2022 debt default. He pledged that structural reforms in the sector would guarantee farmers a fair price that covers production costs and provides decent margins.

The President concluded his address by saying Ghana’s economy was now “on the runway” and in take-off mode, urging lawmakers and citizens alike to prepare for accelerated progress.