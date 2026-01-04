Ghana’s Fuseni Elected to Continental Boxing Governing Board

Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President Alhaji Dauda Fuseni has been elected to serve on the African Boxing Board following the successful inaugural congress held on December 28, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The historic gathering, conducted in a hybrid format at the Lamiridge Hotel Conference Hall, brought together representatives from 20 national boxing federations to establish governance structures for African Boxing, the continental body operating under World Boxing, the global authority for Olympic style boxing.

Elections by acclamation saw Solomon Desmond Kargbo from Sierra Leone elected as president, with Omonlei Yakubu from Nigeria and Anta Gueye from Senegal chosen as vice presidents. Board members elected include Alaeldin Alfatih from Sudan, Dirang Thipe from Botswana, Kpako Jules, Awil Gele from Somalia, Fuseni Dauda from Ghana and Maria Obono.

Following the congress, board members nominated Cyprien Tamo from Madagascar as Secretary General in post congress decisions. The newly established board will oversee continental boxing development, governance and preparations for major international competitions including qualifiers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Fuseni’s election to the African Boxing Board comes just one day after his landslide victory as GBF President on December 27, 2025. The former First Vice President defeated incumbent Bernard Quartey with 85 votes against 25 in elections held at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium, demonstrating strong support from Ghana’s boxing community.

The congress agenda included approval of previous minutes, a strategic plan and draft statutes that will guide African Boxing operations. Initial discussions focused on development of the African Boxing logo and league structure, as well as planning for the continental body’s official launch.

Nigerian officials who organized the congress emphasized the event’s significance for strengthening governance, unity and global competitiveness within African boxing. The Nigeria Boxing Federation, led by Hon Wale Edun, secured hosting rights after African Boxing described Nigeria as a strategic nation with capacity to lead holistic advancement of boxing across the continent.

Ghana’s representation on the African Boxing Board positions the nation to influence policy decisions affecting boxing development across Africa. With Fuseni’s dual role as GBF President and board member of the continental governing body, Ghana gains direct input into strategic planning for African boxing’s future.

Industry observers note that Fuseni brings extensive experience to his continental role. As former Vice President of GBF, he consistently advocated for increased government and private sector investment in boxing, emphasizing the sport’s contribution to Ghana’s international profile. He served as Press Attache for Team Ghana at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, where Samuel Takyi won bronze, the only medal for Ghana and Africa in boxing.

The African Boxing Board will coordinate development programs, organize continental championships and establish pathways for athletes ahead of major international competitions. The body operates as the continental confederation under World Boxing, which manages Olympic style boxing globally following governance reforms in international amateur boxing.

Fuseni’s election reflects Ghana’s consistent contributions to African boxing. The country has produced continental champions across multiple weight divisions and maintains active participation in African championships. Ghana’s youth boxing teams, the Black Rockets and Black Bombers, regularly compete at continental tournaments, with recent successes including three gold medals at the 2025 Africa Youth Amateur Boxing Championship in Conakry, Guinea.

The inaugural congress concluded with a gala night celebrating African boxing’s new continental structures. The event marked a milestone for boxing administration across Africa, establishing formal governance mechanisms that stakeholders believe will attract development programs, sponsorship and technical support for the continent’s boxers.

African Boxing has announced establishment of its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, positioning the West African nation as the center of continental boxing decision making. The location provides strategic advantages for coordinating programs across Africa’s diverse boxing communities while maintaining connections to global boxing administration.

Fuseni’s responsibilities as board member will include contributing to strategic planning, reviewing continental competition calendars and supporting initiatives to strengthen boxing infrastructure across member federations. The board will also oversee implementation of development programs targeting grassroots boxing and coach education throughout Africa.

Ghana’s boxing community has expressed optimism about Fuseni’s continental role. Colleagues describe him as dedicated to advancing boxing at all levels, from juvenile programs through elite international competition. His commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, emphasized in his GBF acceptance speech, aligns with African Boxing’s governance priorities.

The timing of Fuseni’s elections, both nationally and continentally, positions him uniquely to align Ghana’s boxing development strategies with broader African initiatives. His dual mandates provide opportunities to channel continental resources toward Ghana’s boxing programs while contributing Ghanaian expertise to African boxing advancement.

Boxing stakeholders across Africa have welcomed the establishment of formal continental governance structures. The African Boxing Board’s formation addresses long standing calls for coordinated boxing development, unified competition standards and collective advocacy for African boxers on the global stage.

As African Boxing implements its strategic plan, board members including Fuseni will shape policies affecting coaching standards, competition formats, athlete welfare and integration with global boxing governance. The board’s decisions will influence how African boxers prepare for and compete in major international tournaments including Olympic Games, World Championships and continental competitions.