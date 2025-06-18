Ghana’s Fuel Reserves Drop to Critical One-Week Supply

Ghana faces imminent energy security risks as its national fuel reserves dwindle to less than one week’s supply, according to oil industry executives.

Dr. Riverson Oppong, CEO of the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies, confirmed the alarming shortage at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company facilities during a media briefing on Tuesday.

“The current reserve levels cannot sustain normal economic activity if supply disruptions occur,” Dr. Oppong stated, attributing the crisis to bureaucratic obstacles preventing BOST from importing fuel. The situation worsens amid rising Middle East tensions that threaten global oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital transit route for Ghana’s fuel imports.

Energy analysts note that BOST’s inability to obtain essential LECAN import clearances has paralyzed its capacity to maintain strategic reserves, while private operators continue receiving regulatory approvals. The government faces mounting calls to address systemic failures in fuel reserve management as the deficit threatens to trigger price volatility and potential shortages. Ghana last experienced similar fuel reserve crises in 2014 and 2017, both resulting in temporary rationing and economic disruptions.