Ghana’s Fruit and Nut Exports Hit $387M, Diversifying Agricultural Economy

Ghana’s agricultural exports are undergoing a significant transformation, with edible fruits and nuts emerging as the second-largest food export category after cocoa.

While cocoa products maintain their dominant 62.1% share of total food exports, fruits and nuts now account for 11.2%, representing a $387.29 million market in 2023 according to Ghana Statistical Service data.

The export portfolio showcases Ghana’s agricultural diversity:

  • Cashew nuts lead nut exports at 11.1% of total food exports

  • Citrus exports reached 753,000 tons, placing Ghana among global top 20 orange producers

  • Pineapple production hit 713,000 tons (11th globally)

  • Plantain exports totaled 55,135 tons

  • Specialty exports like tamarind reached 211,840 tons

India and Vietnam collectively import over 75% of Ghana’s fruit and nut shipments, demonstrating strong international demand. This growth creates multiple opportunities across the value chain:

For Farmers:

  • Viable alternative to cocoa monoculture

  • Potential for higher-value organic and sustainable production

  • Improved income diversification

For Investors:

  • Urgent need for processing infrastructure

  • Cold storage and logistics development

  • Quality control systems to meet international standards

The sector’s expansion reflects broader shifts in global food consumption toward healthy, traceable products. With proper investment in post-harvest technology and value-added processing, Ghana could position itself as a premium supplier in the $200 billion global nut and dried fruit market.

Industry analysts note this growth aligns with rising demand for plant-based snacks and natural ingredients worldwide. As Ghana moves to reduce its historical reliance on raw cocoa exports, its fruit and nut sector offers a promising pathway for agricultural modernization and increased export earnings.

