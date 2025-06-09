Ghana’s Fruit and Nut Exports Hit $387M, Diversifying Agricultural Economy

Ghana’s agricultural exports are undergoing a significant transformation, with edible fruits and nuts emerging as the second-largest food export category after cocoa.

While cocoa products maintain their dominant 62.1% share of total food exports, fruits and nuts now account for 11.2%, representing a $387.29 million market in 2023 according to Ghana Statistical Service data.

The export portfolio showcases Ghana’s agricultural diversity:

Cashew nuts lead nut exports at 11.1% of total food exports

Citrus exports reached 753,000 tons, placing Ghana among global top 20 orange producers

Pineapple production hit 713,000 tons (11th globally)

Plantain exports totaled 55,135 tons

Specialty exports like tamarind reached 211,840 tons

India and Vietnam collectively import over 75% of Ghana’s fruit and nut shipments, demonstrating strong international demand. This growth creates multiple opportunities across the value chain:

For Farmers:

Viable alternative to cocoa monoculture

Potential for higher-value organic and sustainable production

Improved income diversification

For Investors:

Urgent need for processing infrastructure

Cold storage and logistics development

Quality control systems to meet international standards

The sector’s expansion reflects broader shifts in global food consumption toward healthy, traceable products. With proper investment in post-harvest technology and value-added processing, Ghana could position itself as a premium supplier in the $200 billion global nut and dried fruit market.

Industry analysts note this growth aligns with rising demand for plant-based snacks and natural ingredients worldwide. As Ghana moves to reduce its historical reliance on raw cocoa exports, its fruit and nut sector offers a promising pathway for agricultural modernization and increased export earnings.