Ghana’s Former U.S. Ambassador Denies Financial Loss in Embassy Courier Deal

Ghana’s former ambassador to the United States has strongly refuted allegations of financial misconduct involving a $1.8 million courier services contract at the Washington D.C. embassy.

Hajia Alima Mahama’s defense comes in response to claims by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who told Parliament the arrangement represented “deep-seated corruption” and called for investigations.

In an exclusive interview, Mahama clarified that the embassy neither funded nor profited from the contract with Ghana Travel Consultants (GTC), which handled visa and passport deliveries. “The company takes full responsibility for document delivery and bears liability for any failures,” she stated, referencing a January 2023 contract showing applicants – not government – paid the courier fees.

The controversy stems from revelations that an embassy IT officer operated GTC while employed at the mission. While Mahama maintains the arrangement caused no taxpayer losses, the Foreign Ministry continues pressing for accountability, highlighting potential conflict-of-interest concerns in the procurement process. Legal experts note the case may test Ghana’s public service ethics protocols regarding private business engagements by civil servants.